Jamaica wins fourth straight World U20 4x100m relay title

Jamaica extended its dominance in the women’s 4x100m relay at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships, with Shanoya Douglas anchoring the team to gold in 42.89 seconds.

Jamaica has won its fourth consecutive women’s 4x100m relay title at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, August 9, after Sashana Johnson, Theinna-Lee Terrelonge, Natrece East and Shanoya Douglas clocked a world U-20 leading 42.89 seconds to take gold.



The Jamaican team finished ahead of Switzerland, which won in 43.36 seconds, while Belgium took bronze in 43.91 seconds.



Johnson was behind Switzerland heading into the final exchange, but Douglas produced a strong anchor leg to move Jamaica into the lead and secure the gold medal.

Jamaica first won the women's 4x100m title in Nairobi in 2021, when the team clocked a World U20 record 42.94 seconds. The country retained the title in Cali in 2022 with 42.59 seconds before winning again in Lima in 2024 in 43.39 seconds.

The latest victory also gave Douglas a third medal at the championships after she had already won silver in both the 100m and 200m.

Douglas finished second in the women's 100m final in 11.17 seconds behind American Mia Maxwell, who won in 11.14 seconds. She then took another silver in the 200m after clocking 22.68 seconds.

The 18-year-old sprinter has had a strong season in the junior ranks. She won the women's 100m and 200m titles at the 2026 CARIFTA Games and helped Jamaica to victories in the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. She also set a Jamaican Under-20 record of 22.11 seconds in the 200m at the CARIFTA Games.

Terrelonge also reached the 100m final in Eugene, where she finished sixth in 11.37 seconds. She had earlier run 11.21 seconds in both the preliminary round and semi-final.

The 18-year-old has also represented Jamaica at junior level and was part of the country's team at the 2024 World U20 Championships in Lima.

East competed in the women's 200m at the championships before joining the relay team. She won silver in the event at the 2026 CARIFTA Games after clocking 23.39 seconds.