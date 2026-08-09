Camayah Telesford crowned Grenada’s 2026 Carnival Queen

Camayah Telesford of St. David won Grenada’s 2026 National Carnival Queen title, while Miss St. Andrew collected the most special and judged category awards.

9th of August 2026

Grenada: Camayah Telesford, representing St. David, was crowned the 2026 National Carnival Queen on Thursday, August 6, at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in Grenada during the National Carnival Queen Show, which formed part of the island’s Spicemas celebrations. Miss St. George finished as 1st Runner-up, while Miss St. Andrew was named 2nd Runner-up.

The 2026 show featured seven contestants representing Grenada's parishes, along with Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The contestants competed in several categories before Telesford was announced as the overall winner.

Miss St. Andrew, Nichola Thomas, won the most of the listed special and judged categories. She received Miss Congeniality, the People's Choice Award, Beauty with a Purpose, Best Swimsuit, Best in Swimsuit, Best Costume, Best in Costume and Best Evening Wear.

Miss St. George, Shalisa Noel, won Best Interview. Miss St. Patrick, Naomi Moore, received Best Pre-Interview and Best in Evening Wear, while Miss St. John, Zahada De Allie, won Miss Photogenic. Miss Carriacou & Petite Martinique, Akayla Roberts, won Best Talent. Telesford, who won the overall crown for St. David, was not listed as the winner of any of the special or judged categories.

The seven contestants in the 2026 National Carnival Queen Show were:

  • St. David - Camayah Telesford
  • St. George - Shalisa Noel
  • St. Andrew - Nichola Thomas
  • Carriacou & Petite Martinique - Akayla Roberts
  • St. Patrick - Naomi Moore
  • St. Mark - Shaziah Thomas
  • St. John - Zahada De Allie

Telesford also has a connection to athletics. Records from the 2013 Grenada National Primary School Championship list a Camayah Telesford of St. David competing in the Under-7 girls' 60m and 80m events. She placed second in the 60m and won the 80m. She was also listed as part of St. David's Under-7 4x100m relay team.

The St. David Track Blazers later described Telesford as "our very own" National Carnival Queen following her 2026 victory.

The results received mixed reactions from members of the public on social media. While several people congratulated Telesford on her victory, some questioned the result because Miss St. Andrew had won the highest number of the listed special and judged categories, while Telesford had not won any of those categories. The comments reflected questions from some members of the public about how the overall winner was determined.

The National Carnival Queen Show is part of Grenada's annual Spicemas celebrations. The event brings together contestants from the country's parishes and the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique to compete for the national crown.

Spicemas is Grenada's annual Carnival and includes events centred on music, culture, soca, calypso, steelpan, pageantry and masquerade. The National Carnival Queen Show is one of the major events held during the Carnival season.

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