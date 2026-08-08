Shanoya Douglas Wins Jamaica’s First Medal at World Athletics U20 Championships

The 18-year-old sprinter clocked 11.17 seconds to finish second behind American Mia Maxwell, earning Jamaica its first medal of the championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Jamaica's Shanoya Douglas became her country's first medallist at the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships after winning silver in the women's 100 metres final on Thursday, August 6, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The 18-year-old clocked 11.17 seconds and finished second behind American Mia Maxwell, who won the title in 11.14 seconds, while Italy's Kelly Ann Maevane Doualla Edimo claimed bronze in 11.27 seconds. Douglas narrowly missed out on gold by just 0.03 seconds to give Jamaica its first medal of the championship.

Douglas advanced to the final after winning her opening-round heat in 11.35 seconds on Wednesday, August 5. She returned later that day for the semi-finals and clocked 11.21 seconds to win her race. The time made her the second-fastest qualifier for the final behind Maxwell, who recorded 11.13 seconds.

Fellow Jamaican Theianna-Lee Terrelonge finished sixth in the women's 100 metres final after clocking 11.37 seconds. The 18-year-old had qualified for the final after leading the preliminary round with a time of 11.21 seconds. She returned later the same day and again ran 11.21 seconds to finish second in her semi-final behind Maxwell, who clocked 11.13 seconds, securing her place in the championship race alongside Douglas.

Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica, Douglas is regarded as one of the country's brightest young sprint talents. She attended Grange Hill Primary before later representing Muschett High School and Holland High School under coach Garth Smythe. Earlier this year, she signed a professional representation agreement with ANDI Sports Management.

Douglas has enjoyed an outstanding junior career. She won bronze in the women's 200 metres and gold in the women's 4x100m relay at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima. Earlier this year, she completed the Under-20 sprint double at the CARIFTA Games by winning both the 100m and 200m titles before helping Jamaica win the 4x100m and 4x400m relays. Her performances earned her the Austin Sealy Award as the championships' most outstanding athlete.

She has also produced some of the fastest times in the world this season. Douglas became the only Under-20 woman to run under 11 seconds in 2026 after clocking a personal best of 10.98 seconds at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships. She later set a Jamaican Under-20 record of 22.11 seconds in the 200m, making her one of the fastest junior women in history in the event.

Douglas' silver medal was later followed by another silver for Jamaica when Gary Card finished second in the men's 100 metres final. Card ran 10.05 seconds to finish behind American Tate Taylor, who won the title in 9.94 seconds, giving Jamaica two individual sprint medals on the second day of the championships.