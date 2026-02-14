Grenada’s Sun, Sea and Soca Carnival set for Carriacou this Sunday

Sun, Sea and Soca Carnival returns to Carriacou this Sunday as part of Kayak Mas celebrations.

14th of February 2026

Grenada: Sun Sea and Soca carnival is set to take place tomorrow, February 15, 2026 as a part of the Kayak Mas. The festival is celebrated on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique that are located northeast of Grenada.

The Sun Sea and Soca Carnival Sunday will be hosted along the Kayak Lines and is hosted by Black Storm, Cooli, and Maestro. It will begin at 12:30 pm sharp.

This event draws thousands of visitors from across the world, who come to the island to experience the real carnival spirit and enjoy a night of live music performances that range from soca and jazz to pop and rock.

The line-up of DJs include Bomb Squad, Sensation Sound, DJ Danny, DJ Miner, DJ Scratch Kid, High Voltage, and Fearless Kevon. They will provide an unforgettable night of great music and fun in a pure Caribbean setting.

The tickets are available for EC$85 and EC$100. They can be purchased at various physical outlets. These are Wayne’s Bar in Hillsborough, DJ Specialist, Nicole’s RSG Supermarket in Harvey Vale, and Kadia RJ’s Computer Service. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.go2fete.com.

Kayak Mas

The festival is also known as Carriacou Carnival and is known for its dynamic costumes, high energy in the street, and great crowd support. It features the influence of African, European, and Indigenous cultures that play a large part in the island’s history.

This year, the Kayak Mas began on February 11 and will end on the 17th of this month. It includes live music and energetic dance performances, takes place in late February or early March. It is a mix of traditional and modern carnival elements with people enjoying in the streets, while participating in parades and various activities.

Latest

Ana Allen

