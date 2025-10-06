St Kitts and Nevis: Baseless social media claims question Cayon Well’s integrity despite no official evidence

Government authorities have confirmed that the Cayon well meets WHO health and quality standards, with initial tests showing the water is potable, according to Minister Konris Maynard.

St Kitts and Nevis: In another attempt to defame the government of St Kitts and Nevis, the opposition-backed media houses have made baseless allegations regarding the ongoing water project in the twin island nation. They have called the water supply of the new Cayon wells as “unsafe”, “inconsistent,” and “saline.” These claims seem to be politically motivated and aimed at misleading the public with information that has no proof or confirmation by the officials.

Government authorities have confirmed that the Cayon well, which is producing potable water, fully meets the World Health Organization (WHO)’s health and quality standards. Minister of Public Infrastructure, Konris Maynard said that the initial tests showed the water was portable.

In the words of Cromwell Williams, the Manager and Chief Water Engineer at the St Kitts Water Services Department, several extensive scientific tests by Bedrock Exploration Development Technologies St. Kitts Ltd. (BEAD) have been carried out both locally and overseas to assess the well’s safety. “The public can have full confidence in the safety and quality of our water supplies,” said Williams.

These tests analyzed key elements in the water, such as manganese, magnesium, arsenic, calcium and sodium levels, all of which were found to be in safe levels according to international standards which confirms that the water is fit for household consumption.

The government highlighted that the Cayon well is a part of a larger national water security effort under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. The long-term initiative also includes two desalination plants – one at Canada Estate and another two million gallon facility in Basseterre. These projects are aimed at enhancing resilience to drought and secure sustainable water access for all communities.

Moreover, the government of St Kitts and Nevis have partnered with HR Wallingford to establish a Water Information System (WIS), for in-depth water data monitoring to support effective and efficient management of water resources in the island nation.