St Kitts and Nevis introduced Maternity Care Navigator programme, ensuring timely care to expectant mothers

With a vision to enhance the overall health and well-being of the mothers and newborns across St Kitts and Nevis, the Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew announced two transformational national health initiatives. The leader of the nation highlighted about the reintroduction of perinatal reviews and the launch of a groundbreaking Maternity Care Navigator (MCN) programme, ensuring a healthier and more resilient nation.

The announcement of these two transformative national health initiatives was made by the Prime Minister during the occasion of World Health Day 2025, celebrated on Monday, 7th April, 2025, worldwide.

Shedding light on the initiatives undertaken by the Government, the Prime Minister noted that they are committed to invest in maternal and newborn health, aimed at planting the seeds of a healthier and more resilient Federation. “We are not merely delivering medical services- we are delivering hope.”

Reintroduction of Perinatal Reviews at JNF Hospital

The Prime Minister emphasised on the reintroduction of perinatal reviews at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital. He added that these monthly audits will play a significant role in allowing them to identify the gaps and improve clinical care for both mothers and newborns.

He added that the reintroduction of perinatal reviews would also help the healthcare professionals examining maternal and neonatal outcomes. The Prime Minister continued saying that these outcomes would play a major role for the healthcare professionals to identify clinical or systemic factors that may have contributed to complications for the mother or the newborn.

Introduction of Maternity Care Navigator (MCN) programme

PM Terrance Drew also emphasised on the introduction of Maternity Care Navigators (MCNs) and described it as a historic step for the Federation. The first-ever Maternity Care Navigator would play a major role in providing continuous support to pregnant women.

Emphasising on the programme, PM Drew referred these navigators as ‘lifelines’ whose sole purpose is just to walk hand-in-hand with pregnant ladies. The trained professionals will act as advocates, educators and coordinators, that will ensure that pregnant women receive timely care and attention.

The Prime Minister Terrance Drew noted that these two initiatives undertaken by them are a part of their commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.

PM Drew added that they are all set to roll on both the initiatives, with proper training, monitoring and public awareness campaigns with a vision to ensure accessibility of both the programmes.