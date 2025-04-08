St Kitts and Nevis introduced Maternity Care Navigator programme, ensuring timely care to expectant mothers

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announces two transformative national health initiatives on World Health Day 2025, celebrated on April 7th.

8th of April 2025

With a vision to enhance the overall health and well-being of the mothers and newborns across St Kitts and Nevis, the Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew announced two transformational national health initiatives. The leader of the nation highlighted about the reintroduction of perinatal reviews and the launch of a groundbreaking Maternity Care Navigator (MCN) programme, ensuring a healthier and more resilient nation. 

The announcement of these two transformative national health initiatives was made by the Prime Minister during the occasion of World Health Day 2025, celebrated on Monday, 7th April, 2025, worldwide.

 Shedding light on the initiatives undertaken by the Government, the Prime Minister noted that they are committed to invest in maternal and newborn health, aimed at planting the seeds of a healthier and more resilient Federation. “We are not merely delivering medical services- we are delivering hope.”

Reintroduction of Perinatal Reviews at JNF Hospital 

The Prime Minister emphasised on the reintroduction of perinatal reviews at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital. He added that these monthly audits will play a significant role in allowing them to identify the gaps and improve clinical care for both mothers and newborns. 

He added that the reintroduction of perinatal reviews would also help the healthcare professionals examining maternal and neonatal outcomes. The Prime Minister continued saying that these outcomes would play a major role for the healthcare professionals to identify clinical or systemic factors that may have contributed to complications for the mother or the newborn. 

Introduction of Maternity Care Navigator (MCN) programme

PM Terrance Drew also emphasised on the introduction of Maternity Care Navigators (MCNs) and described it as a historic step for the Federation. The first-ever Maternity Care Navigator would play a major role in providing continuous support to pregnant women. 

Emphasising on the programme, PM Drew referred these navigators as ‘lifelines’ whose sole purpose is just to walk hand-in-hand with pregnant ladies. The trained professionals will act as advocates, educators and coordinators, that will ensure that pregnant women receive timely care and attention. 

The Prime Minister Terrance Drew noted that these two initiatives undertaken by them are a part of their commitment to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being. 

PM Drew added that they are all set to roll on both the initiatives, with proper training, monitoring and public awareness campaigns with a vision to ensure accessibility of both the programmes. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Outbreak of dengue raises concern in Caribbean, CARPHA demands strategic actions. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Outbreak of dengue raises concern in Caribbean, CARPHA demands strategic actions

29th of July 2024

Know here: Schedule for Antigua Premier League Week 13. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Know here: Schedule for Antigua Premier League Week 13

6th of March 2024

Saint Lucia defeats Grenada in final segment of Windward Islands Women Championship. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Saint Lucia defeats Grenada in final segment of Windward Islands Women Championship

15th of February 2024

Jamaica: Oshane Gayle, former PNP candidate acquitted for charge of assaulting his spouse. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaica: Oshane Gayle, former PNP candidate acquitted in spousal assault case

23rd of January 2024

ACM seeks apology from Grenada govt for barring media from swearing in ceremony. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

ACM seeks apology from Grenada govt for barring media from swearing in ceremony

11th of January 2024

WTM focused on driving the demand for Saint Lucia through the Trade Partners, (Credits: Ernest Hilaire, Facebook)

Saint Lucia seeks to enhance airline connections in World Travel Market 

16th of November 2023

Trump to launch his own social platform named as ‘TRUTH social’

21st of October 2021

70 percent of St Kitts and Nevis population to get COVID-19 vaccines!

70 percent of St Kitts and Nevis population to get COVID-19 vaccines!

15th of January 2021