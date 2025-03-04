St. Kitts and Nevis marks milestone with launch of new CT Scan Machine at JNF General Hospital
4th of March 2025
The JNF General Hospital of St. Kitts and Nevis marked a momentous occasion, with the official launch of the newly acquired CT scan machine. The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew described it a ‘major milestone’ in the nation’s ongoing efforts to improve the healthcare sector of the Federation.
As per the details, the authorities hosted an official launching ceremony of CT scan machine. The ceremony was attended by several key health officials, including, Dr. Jenson Morton, Director of Health Institutions, PM Terrance Drew, doctors and many other delegates.
CT scan machine to foster health sector in St. Kitts and Nevis
PM Terrance Drew shed light on the official launch ceremony of the CT scan machine and said that this investment in healthcare infrastructure is a part of their journey towards becoming an accredited institution. This machine can diagnose heart disease, colon disease and strokes, cancer and many other ailments.
“Today marked a momentous occasion as the state-of-the-art 128-slice CT scan with injector was launched at JNF General Hospital. This machine can diagnose heart disease, colon disease and strokes among many other ailments,” said PM Terrance Drew.
He called this piece of equipment, ‘a crucial asset’ to treat a number of diseases. He added that this CT scan machine will play a significant role in helping them tackling the challenges from all perspectives, whether it is physical equipment, human resource development, or customer service.
The leader of the nation also highlighted about the lack of CT scan machines in St Kitts and Nevis and called it a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to enhancing and improving the overall health sector of the Federation.
The Prime Minister also extended gratitude to Dr. Frank Laws, Special Envoy for Health, and the leadership at the Ministry of Health. He also acknowledged every stakeholder, who contributed to the success of the project. He said that the addition of CT scan machine marks a crucial step in improving the overall healthcare system of the nation.
