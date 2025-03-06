MRI services to begin in St. Kitts and Nevis by August 2025

PM Drew noted that with the operation of it, the citizens of the nation will no longer have to go to the biomedical center (also known as the monkey farm).

6th of March 2025

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew expressed delight on the progress of the MRI building construction and assured that the services in the premises are to commence from August 2025. The leader of the nation further described it as one of the significant achievements for not only the healthcare sector but also for the Federation as a whole. 

Sharing the glimpses of his visit on his official Facebook handle, PM Terrance Drew said that this soon-to-completed MRI building will be the first publicly owned and most advanced MRI in St. Kitts and Nevis

“Yesterday, I visited the soon-to-be-completed MRI building, accompanied by the Hon. Attorney General Garth Wilkin,” said PM Terrance Drew. 

Emphasising on the commencement of the MRI services, PM Drew noted that with the operation of it, the citizens of the nation will no longer have to go to the biomedical center (also known as the monkey farm). He added that the construction of the MRI building is a part of their broader agenda to modernize the entire healthcare system, aligning with the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA). 

Construction of MRI building marks new era in healthcare 

The MRI is a state-of-the-art piece of medical equipment that uses imaging to diagnose diseases. Once operational, the MRI services will mark a new era in the healthcare department for St. Kitts and Nevis. These services will provide residents with an access to cutting-edge technology right at home.

PM Drew reiterated his commitment to providing high-quality and affordable healthcare to all the citizens of the Federation. He added that the progress on the construction of the MRI building shed light on the government’s effort in expanding healthcare access, improving medical training and increasing the availability of special services, such as radiology. 

The Prime Minister added that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve the best healthcare services and these investments reflect their commitment to provide them with advanced and quality medical facilities.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Jamaica’s 17-year-old boy charged with murder and several other acquisitions. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaica’s 17-year-old boy charged with murder and several other acquisitions

9th of April 2024

The Caribbean nation of Guyana has been under the yoke of Dengue for months now, with a steady rise in cases and deaths. image credits: google images

Guyana Breaths a sign of relief as Dengue cases begin to decrease

8th of September 2023

Cricket clinic fostering young female talent of Trinidad and Tobago

Cricket clinic fostering young female talent of Trinidad and Tobago

22nd of July 2023

Wishes pour on St Lucians on 43rd Independence Day

Wishes pour on St Lucians on 43rd Independence Day

23rd of February 2022

Dominica records 45 new COVID-19 cases

27th of November 2021

T&T records 270 new COVID cases

9th of September 2021

Prez Moise aims to produce 4.5 million trees every year

Prez Moise aims to produce 4.5 million trees every year

31st of January 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis to welcome 61 cruise ships in March 2025

4th of March 2025