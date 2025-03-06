MRI services to begin in St. Kitts and Nevis by August 2025

PM Drew noted that with the operation of it, the citizens of the nation will no longer have to go to the biomedical center (also known as the monkey farm).

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew expressed delight on the progress of the MRI building construction and assured that the services in the premises are to commence from August 2025. The leader of the nation further described it as one of the significant achievements for not only the healthcare sector but also for the Federation as a whole.

Sharing the glimpses of his visit on his official Facebook handle, PM Terrance Drew said that this soon-to-completed MRI building will be the first publicly owned and most advanced MRI in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Yesterday, I visited the soon-to-be-completed MRI building, accompanied by the Hon. Attorney General Garth Wilkin,” said PM Terrance Drew.

Emphasising on the commencement of the MRI services, PM Drew noted that with the operation of it, the citizens of the nation will no longer have to go to the biomedical center (also known as the monkey farm). He added that the construction of the MRI building is a part of their broader agenda to modernize the entire healthcare system, aligning with the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA).

Construction of MRI building marks new era in healthcare

The MRI is a state-of-the-art piece of medical equipment that uses imaging to diagnose diseases. Once operational, the MRI services will mark a new era in the healthcare department for St. Kitts and Nevis. These services will provide residents with an access to cutting-edge technology right at home.

PM Drew reiterated his commitment to providing high-quality and affordable healthcare to all the citizens of the Federation. He added that the progress on the construction of the MRI building shed light on the government’s effort in expanding healthcare access, improving medical training and increasing the availability of special services, such as radiology.

The Prime Minister added that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve the best healthcare services and these investments reflect their commitment to provide them with advanced and quality medical facilities.