St. Kitts and Nevis to welcome 61 cruise ships in March 2025

Sharing the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships, the tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis aimed at attracting thousands of passengers.

St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome around 61 cruise ships in March 2025, marking another significant milestone in the thriving cruise industry of the Federation. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships, including the vessels operated by the companies such as Royal Caribbean; Marella Voyager; Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Virgin Voyages and many more.

Sharing the comprehensive time-table of the cruise ships, the tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis aimed at attracting thousands of passengers. As per the schedule, the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis will remain busy throughout the month of March, 2025, with at least one vessel schedule to arrive each day.

The only days when the cruise ship will not berth at the shores of the Federation include, 2nd, 13th, 28th, 30th and 31st March, 2025. The tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis aimed at offering the best of the island to all, immersing the visitors in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and historical wonders of the Federation.

Port Zante abuzz with entertainment and excitement

The Port Zante abuzz with several activities and entertainment as all these cruise ships are all set to bring thousands of passengers to the Federation. Shedding light on the thorough cruise schedule, the tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis noted that the arrival of all these cruises and passengers outlines the growing popularity of the country among international travellers and the cruise line.

The arrival of all these cruise ships will also play a significant role in benefitting local businesses, giving them an opportunity to exhibit or sell their locally produced goods and services.

Complete Cruise Schedule (March, 2025)

Saturday 1st March, 2025

· Norwegian Viva

· Evrima

Monday 3rd March, 2025

· Explora 1

Tuesday 4th March, 2025

· Aida Luna

· Arvia

· Silver moon

· Emerald Sakara

Wednesday 5th March, 2025

· Mein Schiff II

· Evrima

Thursday 6th March, 2025

· Enchanted Princess

· Freedom of the Seas

· Star Flyer

Friday 7th March, 2025

· Resilient Lady

· Seabourn Ovation

· MS Sirena

Saturday 8th March, 2025

· Eurodam

Sunday 9th March, 2025

· Marella Explorer II

· Vision of the Seas

· Vidanta Elegant

Monday 10th March, 2025

· Explora II

· Seabourn Ovation

· Aida Perla

Tuesday 11th March, 2025

· Aida Bella

· Oasis of the Seas

· Marella Voyager

· Silver Moon

Wednesday 12th March, 2025

· MSC Virtuosa

· Royal Clipper

Friday 14th March, 2025

· Marella Discovery

Saturday 15th March, 2025

· Norwegian Viva

Sunday 16th March, 2025

· Enchanted Princess

Monday 17th March, 2025

· Arvia

· Seabourn Ovation

Tuesday 18th March, 2025

· Aida Luna

· Mein Schiff II

Wednesday 19th March, 2025

· Freedom of the Seas

Thursday 20th March, 2025

· Rhapsody of the Seas

· Star Flyer

· Wind Surf

· Evrima

Thursday 20th March, 2025

· Regal Princess

Friday 21st March, 2025

· Resilient Lady

Saturday 22nd March, 2025

· Norwegian Viva

Sunday 23rd March, 2025

· Aida Perla

· Marella Voyager

· Vidanta Elegant

Monday 24th March, 2025

· Britannia

· Queen Mary 2

· Ritz Ilma

· Viking Sea

Tuesday 25th March, 2025

· Star Pride

· Aida Bella

· Enchanted Princess

· Icon of the Seas

Wednesday 26th March, 2025

· Grandeur of the Seas

· MSC Virtuosa

· Resilient Lady

Thursday 27th March, 2025

· Explorer of the Seas

· Silver Ray

Saturday 29th March, 2025

· Evrima

· Eurodam