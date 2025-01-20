Trump and Melania Meme Coins Shake Up the Cryptocurrency Market

$MELANIA commonly called the Melania meme coin also had an extra-ordinary boom at the time when it was launched and surged to more than $2 billion.

Entering the White House and preparing to be inaugurated again in 2025, currently President-elect Donald Trump and his spouse-to-be Melania Trump started the year with the release of $TRUMP and $MELANIA, meme tokens based on cryptocurrencies. These digital tokens, which are labelled as “moonshot meme coins”, have become the recent social media trending tokens and have raised lots of controversy in the financial circle.

$MELANIA commonly called the Melania meme coin also had an extra-ordinary boom at the time when it was launched and surged to more than $2 billion, leading to a market capitalization in mere hours. Melania Trump is now a viral topic for discussion on investing platforms such as Robinhood where the crypto community follows its performance in parallel to the Trump coin graph. Melania fans are running to social platforms like melaniameme.com to know the best way to acquire the Melania coin and for the $MELANIA coin prediction.

At the same time, the official Trump meme coin, $TRUMP rose even further with the early investors and traders discussing whether to buy Trump coin as the meme token reached massive $40 billion market cap. People using Robinhood are keen on observing the Trump coin value and the chart as it continues to make headlines on news regarding Cryptocurrencies.

Some people are skeptical about the morality of using meme coins since the Trump family has invested a lot in $TRUMP and $MELANIA tokens. Nonetheless, proponents said the action is a progressive approach to digital currencies, more so as Trump eye’s a strategic BTC reserve during his tenure.

While the official Trump crypto is getting started, experts remain polarized to whether or not this signifies the shift of meme coins or merely a bubble. Currently, if an investor wants to be involved in Melania crypto or Trump token, they should be very careful when dealing with these meme coins because of their fluctuating price.

Given that both tokens began making the rounds before Trump’s actual inauguration to office, the case of $MELANIA and $TRUMP also points to the increasing intertwining of political and crypto domains with internet culture.

What time is Trump inauguration?

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, 20 January 2025. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST, with Trump’s inauguration being scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST. Despite of all previous arrangements and planning for the event to take place at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, it has been moved indoors to Capitol Rotunda, because of the harsh and cold weather.