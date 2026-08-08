Delta to permanently end nonstop flights to St. Vincent

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Delta Air Lines has announced that it will end its nonstop flights between Atlanta and St. Vincent and the Grenadines from September 5, 2026 and have decided to not bring back the route for the winter season. The airline confirmed that the passengers booked on the flights after the final service will be contacted and will be rebooked on alternative travel options.



The Atlanta to St. Vincent route was expected to be temporarily paused and return on December 19 as part of its seasonal schedule. However, Delta later decided not to restart this service and removed the route from its schedule.



In a statement issued, the airlines said, “As part of Delta's ongoing network planning process, the airline has decided not to resume seasonal service between Atlanta and St. Vincent."



The airline said that the customers with bookings after the last scheduled flight will be contacted directly and apologised for the inconvenience.



Delta did not give a specific reason for ending the route. It said that it regularly reviews several factors before making changes to its network which includes customer demand, seasonality, aircraft availability, operating costs and broader operational considerations.



Delta launched the Atlanta to St. Vincent service in December 2025, offering daily nonstop flights when the route started. Then the schedule was later reduced to five flights a week during the slower travel season.



The airlines said that the change will only affect the St. Vincent route. It will continue to operate flights to other Caribbean destinations, including Nassau, Punta Cana, Curaçao and Grenada.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta Air Lines is one of the world’s largest airlines. It operates flights to more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries and serves several Caribbean destinations through its Atlanta hub.



Even though Delta is ending the service, travellers will still have other options to fly between the United States and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines. American Airlines will continue its nonstop flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Caribbean Airlines will also continue to serve the destination through connecting flights through Trinidad & Tobago or Barbados.