Guyana woman shot by ex-boyfriend in Berbice as police hunt suspect

The victim was a 27-year-old hairstylist and business owner, while the 28-year-old suspect from Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme remains at large.

Guyana: A 27-year-old businesswoman and popular hairdresser was shot and wounded on Saturday evening, April 11, by her ex-boyfriend in Islington Village in East Bank Berbice, Guyana. Reportedly the woman is in stable condition and is recovering well at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Vasanti Gordon, a professional and a popular hairstylist or hairdresser, who runs her small business called Kylie’s Makeup Studio & Spa in her home. While the suspect has been identified as a 28-year-old, an unemployed man from Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, who remains at large.

According to the press release done by the police officers on Sunday, the officers attached to Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are continuing their investigation into the matter in which the victim was shot with intent to harm by her ex-boyfriend.

The mother of Vasanti Gordon, also reassured the public during an interview on Sunday that the bullet has been removed and her daughter is recovering rapidly at the hospital.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Saturday evening, at around 4:50 p.m. in Islington Village, East Bank Berbice, when the victim was seated in her motorcar and was approached by her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend who was carrying a handgun.

After approaching the female, the suspect shot several rounds at her and her car, injuring her badly but he did not stop there, as before leaving the scene he hit the female on her head with the handgun he was holding.

Following which the victim was rushed by nearby residents to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital for emergency medical treatment where on arrival she was initially treated. Later the doctors stated that she sustained gunshot wounds to her right leg and thigh and a few injuries on her head.

The officers then launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and canvassed the area of incident and recovered the victim's car for inquiry. During the investigation, officers checked the vehicle and recovered multiple spent shells. Notably, during the initial investigations the mother of the victim told the officers that the couple had separated recently which might be the reason for the attack.

Authorities stated that the officers attached to Region Six are still investigating the incident to determine the reason behind the incident and are actively searching for the suspect who is still at large.