PM Drew celebrates unity and sportsmanship at Constituency #8 Football Cup

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew Constituency #8 Football Cup ended on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with an exciting conclusion. It brought together football fans and communities for a weekend of fun sports and unity. In the tournament, four teams competed against each other - Cayon FC, Conaree FC, Fireballs FC, and St. Peter’s FC. Each team displayed great skill and talent, along with teamwork and determination and created a very energetic and exciting atmosphere.

At the end of the season, St. Peter’s FC won the championship after a great performance in the finals. Conaree FC ended in second place, followed by Cayon FC in 3rd. Moreover, the Fireballs FC team from Conaree, which is one of the newer teams in the competition, impressed everyone with their effort and hardwork. Their determination and sportsmanship was much appreciated by the fans and competition organizers.

During the event, large crowds were seen from all over Constituency #8. Fans came out in full force to support their favorite teams and at the same time enjoy a day of friendly competition and community pride. The tournament was a stage where local football talent was put on display.

“It was heartening to see communities across the constituency come out in large numbers to support their respective teams and celebrate the spirit of unity and sportsmanship,” shared PM Drew in his official Facebook post.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew lauded all participants for their dedication and discipline. He told the young men to keep a positive outlook and to stay focused as they move forward and achieve their goals, both on and off the football field. “Overall, it was an excellent and inspiring competition. I want to continue to encourage our young men to remain positive, disciplined, and focused as they pursue their goals both on and off the field,” he noted.