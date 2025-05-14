PM Terrance Drew congratulates Jahzara Claxton on selection to West Indies Women’s Senior Team

PM Drew expressed pride in Claxton’s achievement and wished her success as she represents St Kitts and Nevis internationally.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew held a congratulatory meeting with Jahzara Claxton in his office. He extended his congratulations to the nineteen year old cricket player on her selection to the West Indies Women’s Senior Team.

During the meeting, PM Drew expressed his pride in Claxton’s achievement and offered his best wishes on her new chapter in her sporting career. The young athlete now represents the twin island nation as a proud ambassador on the international level.

Jahzara Claxton represented the West Indies U19 team at the Women's U-19 World Cup earlier this year and will now make her international debut in England.

Furthermore, Claxton was accompanied by her mother, Ika Francis, who shared in the special moment alongside her extremely talented daughter. In addition, Jahzara Claxton is the first Kittitian and second Leeward Islands Player to secure a spot in the Women’s Senior Team.

CWI announces the West Indies Women’s Senior Team

Cricket West Indies announced the squad for West Indies Women’s Senior Team on Tuesday, May 13. The West Indies team is scheduled to play a white-ball tour against England. The schedule includes three T20Is and three ODIs between May 21 and June 8, 2025.

As per the details, Hayley Matthews will retain her position as the team’s captain, and will be assisted by vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle.

Director of Cricket, West Indies, Miles Bascombe said that this tour will benefit the team by developing as a cohesive, strong team on an international platform. Head Coach Shane Deitz further hoped that the team will be able to take the momentum of the recent T20 Blaze along with these tours.

St Kitts and Nevis Leaders Congratulate Jahzara Claxton

Foreign Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Douglas and Minister of Sports, Samal Duggins also congratulated Jahzara Clazton on her selection to the West Indies Women’s Senior Team. They expressed their pride in the young player and wished her success in her future endeavors.