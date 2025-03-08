PM Dr Terrance Drew celebrates women on International Women’s Day

PM Terrance Drew is focused on supporting and uplifting each woman who makes a difference in their lives and the society.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew extended his best wishes to all the women on the auspicious occasion of International Women’s Day. He recognized all the incredible women of the Federation and described them as the true definition of accelerated action and perseverance.

PM Terrance Drew is focused on supporting and uplifting each woman who makes a difference in their lives and the society. The leader of the nation also aims to continue to honor and celebrate the women who have been making significant contributions to the betterment and development of the society.

The Prime Minister added that St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party has been honoring women for their strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to progress. “Let us continue to support and uplift the women who make a difference in our lives and society.”

PM Terrance Drew asserted that St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party has always championed women’s empowerment-advocating for their rights, leadership and vital role in nation building. He added that their party is committed to breaking all the barriers, uplifting communities and pushing for true equality.

He added that from being homemakers to aircraft pilots, and from being teachers to being bureaucrats; women are leading the future in all the aspects. The Prime Minister added that they are committed to creating a future where every woman is treated with dignity and fairness.

International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is celebrated on 8th March, every year. This year, the Women’s Day is celebrated under the campaign theme, “Accelerate Action.” This theme sheds light on the urgent need and desire to take proactive actions towards gender equality, addressing the slow pace of progress and empowering women and girls from across the world.

This theme also inspires all the women to overcome all the challenges of their life, embrace diverse opportunities and create a fruitful future. The International Women’s Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This day encourages the entire community to implement strategic measures and efforts, aiming to promote women’s advancement.