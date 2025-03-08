Kim Collins Athletic Stadium progresses with major upgrades, Minister Samal Duggins expresses excitement

Minister of Sports Samal Duggins of St. Kitts and Nevis expressed excitement while sharing updates on the progress of the Kim Collins Stadium construction.

Kim Collins Athletic Stadium is progressing well, marking the completion of significant upgrades, including new seating, roof improvements, renovations, upgraded bathroom facilities, and fresh coat of paint. All these upgrades and renovations are expected to play a significant role in providing an elevated and enhanced experience for both the spectators and athletes.

Sharing the details about the progress in the construction of Kim Collins Stadium, the Minister of Sports of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins expressed excitement. He noted that the redevelopment is progressing well, in spite of delays caused by rainfall in recent months. The Minister highlighted about the disturbing weather in recent months and said that it has impacted several construction timelines.

They are still committed to make significant progress in the construction of the stadium, aiming to mark the completion of the project on time. The Minister also highlighted about the completion of the track and said that it is in its final stage. He added that its final layer is only left to be laid, which will soon mark its completion.

“In spite of all the challenges, they remain committed to delivering a top-tier facility that meets the needs of their athletes and the wider sporting community,” said Minister Samal Duggins.

Providing a safe and comfortable sporting facility: Minister Samal Duggins

Minister Samal Duggins also highlighted about conducting a thorough assessment of the entire facility. He mentioned about the removing and rebuilding staircases and other hazardous elements. He also mentioned about repairing the entire drainage system, aiming to contribute to waterlogging and undermining the track and other infrastructure.

The Sports Minister said that with all these upgrades, they are making significant efforts with a vision to implement better management practices in order to ensure that the stadium remains in top condition for years to come. He added that they are committed to providing a safer and more durable facility for the athletes and the residents.

Minister Duggins reiterated his unwavering commitment and dedication to ensure that all the athletes can train and enjoy sports and athletic competition in a safe, secure and comfortable environment.