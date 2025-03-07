St. Kitts and Nevis commissions two newly acquired plants for Public Works Department

St. Kitts and Nevis marks the commissioning of two new plants at the Public Works Department's Quarry Division, boosting the construction sector and economic growth.

St. Kitts and Nevis marked the commissioning of two newly acquired plants at the Quarry Division of the Public Works Department on Tuesday. This project marks a significant development for the construction sector, benefitting the nation's economy, and future growth.

This significant investment made by the Government will play a significant role in supplying high-quality materials at affordable prices, reducing delays and supporting infrastructure projects of the Federation. This project will not only improve the efficiency and production of the project but will also play a major role in leading St. Kitts and Nevis towards their goal of becoming the first Sustainable Island State.

We are committed to enhance infrastructure sector: Minister Konris Maynard

The Minister of Public Infrastructure, Konris Maynard shed light on the modernization of the Government Quarry and said that it marks a major milestone in the advancement of the infrastructure department of the nation.

He added that they are committed to continuing to make efforts, aiming to develop and promote the infrastructure sector of the Federation. The Minister said that they are taking bold steps with a vision to make St. Kitts and Nevis, a resilient and self-sufficient nation.

Addition of three new equipment to boost production by 300%

The Minister also emphasized on the addition of new equipment including, the Secondary Crushing Plant, Screen, and Rokbak Truck. He added that all these equipment will play a significant role in increasing production capacity by over 300%. He said that this addition will cater to the needs and demands of future infrastructure projects.

He added that all these developments will play a significant role in reducing their reliance on imported materials, cutting costs, improving efficiency, and ensuring long-term sustainability for the construction industry.

Minister Maynard said that this upgrade is not just about machinery but an investment in the future of St. Kitts and Nevis. He added that these upgrades will also play a significant role in creating jobs, boosting economic growth and strengthening their ability to execute major projects effectively and efficiently.