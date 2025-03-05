St. Kitts and Nevis Agriculture Minister Samal Duggins meets TABASCO technician Christian Brown

As per the details, the TABASCO owner was accompanied by Dr. Ashton Stanley, Special Advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture.

5th of March 2025

The Minister of Agriculture of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins met with the Field Technician for the McIlhenny Company and owner of the world-renowned TABASCO® Brand, Christian Brown during his field visit at Fahies Estate, Newton Ground on Thursday, 27th February, 2025. 

As per the details, the TABASCO owner was accompanied by Dr. Ashton Stanley, Special Advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture. This visit by the team aimed at examining the development of the pepper-growing operation in St. Kitts and provided detailed feedback on the project. Brown also provided also expert feedback on the project and shared tips with the technical staff for advancing the agricultural sector of the Federation. 

Brown expressed delight with the overall operation and the government's efforts to diversify and enhance the agricultural sector. He added that they are committed to breathe new life into lands of the Federation with the plantations of the pepper, positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a hotbed for premium pepper production in the Caribbean.

Minister Samal Duggins thanked Brown for knowledge and expertise 

Minister Samal Duggins took to his social media account and expressed gratitude to Brown for sharing valuable insights with their technical staff. He added that this expertise shared by him will play a significant role in the successful growth of the pepper-growing operation.

He also acknowledged the Department of Agriculture on Nevis for their presence and continued collaboration. He added that they are continuing to make efforts with a vision to push forward with their innovative agricultural initiatives. Minister Duggins also emphasised on their partnership with Brown and said that it reflects their commitment to positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in sustainable agriculture. 

Pepper seedlings planted at Fahies Estate

The Ministry of Agriculture also planted the first Tabasco Pepper seedlings at Fahies Estate in Newton Ground in November, 2024. This project was launched through a groundbreaking partnership with the globally renowned TABASCO® Brand. 

The ceremony was attended by several delegates including, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins, farmers and other members. The Prime Minister shed light on the planting of the seedlings and noted that it will play a significant role in creating numerous job opportunities, further strengthening their economy.

He added that they are committed to investing in agriculture, aiming to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state. 

