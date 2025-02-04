St Kitts and Nevis: Kim Collins Athletic Stadium undergoes significant upgrades

This construction is being managed by the Public Works Department of the Ministry of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis.

The work is rapidly progressing on two major phases at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium. The upgrades include the installation of a brand-new synthetic track as well as the rehabilitation of a stadium, aimed at providing an elevated and enhanced experience for all the spectators and athletes.

This construction is being managed by the Public Works Department of the Ministry of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis. They shared the details of the major advancements and refurbishments taking place at the stadium, aiming to create a modern facility that offers an unforgettable experience for all the attendees.

Shedding light on these significant upgradations, the Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins noted that they are committed to transforming Kim Collins Athletic Stadium into a world-class venue, aiming to make it capable for hosting the regional and international sporting competitions.

Significant upgrades at Kim Collins Athletic Stadium

As per the details, the upgrades at the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium were started in July 2023. Since then, the stadium has made several updates, including,

1. Removal and replacing of overhang roof over seating

2. Removal and replacing of all outside seating

3. Removal and replacing of all interior doors

4. Removal and replacing toilets, sinks, showers and bathroom amenities

5. Removal and replacing of roof tiles

6. Removal and replacing floor tiles

7. Sand blasting and repainting steel framing structure for the building

8. Removing dry walls to the back of the building and replacing with concrete walls

9. Full electrical overhaul

10. Full plumbing overhaul

11. Repainting of entire interior and exterior walls

12. Removal and replacing of windows

13. Addressing all leaks

All these refurbishments and replacements were conducted at the estimated cost of around $1.9 million. As per the details, the authorities are looking forward to obtain a new track, whose cost and installation is expected to be around $3.8 million. This amount does not cover the civil works which has been required to prepare the track before the new one is laid.

Sports Ministry committed to create comfortable environment

Shedding light on the National Assembly, Minister Samal Duggins said that the authorities will continuing to invest millions of dollars with a vision to upgrade and enhance the track and field athletes and premier cricket. He reiterated his commitment to create several opportunities for hosting international events and improving training for the local athletes.

Minister Duggins asserted that these significant upgrades at the stadium is a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to ensure that all the athletes can train and enjoy sports competitions in a safe, secure and comfortable environment.