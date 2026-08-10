Roseau North by-election set for September 7 in Dominica

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit announced that the Roseau North constituency will hold a by-election on September 7, 2026, after the resignation of parliamentary representative Miriam Blanchard on medical grounds, with Nomination Day set for August 21.



Dr. Skerrit made the announcement on Sunday, August 9, saying that he had advised President Sylvanie Burton to issue a writ under the Public Seal of the State for the by-election.



The election is being held in order to fill the vacancy created by Blanchard’s resignation on June 12. Dr. Skerrit said that the move is being made pursuant to Section 12 of the House of Assembly (Elections) Act, Chapter 2:01.



Under Section 55(3) of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, a by-election must be held within three months when the seat of a parliamentary representative becomes vacant for a reason other than the dissolution of the House, unless the House is dissolved earlier.



Prime Minister Skerrit said, “Accordingly, I wish to advise that the dates for the by-election have been set.” He added “Nomination day shall be on Friday, the 21st of August, 2026. Voting day in the Roseau North constituency shall be held on Monday, 7th of September, 2026.”



He also urged the eligible voters in the constituency to participate in the election and called for a peaceful, orderly, and issue-based campaign.



The democratic process established under our Constitution ensures that the people of Roseau North will have the opportunity to elect a representative to serve their interests in Parliament and continue the important work of national development, he said.



The Roseau North seat became vacant after Blanchard resigned from Parliament in June.



Speaker of the House of Assembly Joseph Isaac announced her resignation on June 12 after receiving a letter from Blanchard dated June 9. The letter stated that she was resigning as the parliamentary representative for Roseau North on medical grounds.



Blanchard had served in Cabinet for nearly 10 years and held several portfolios, including Infrastructure, Planning and Economic Development, and Labour, Public Service Reform and Small Business Development.



Following the resignation of Blanchard, the DLP has selected Ashma McDougall as its candidate for the by-election.



McDougall was nominated unopposed by the DLP’s Roseau North Constituency Association and her candidacy was later ratified by the party’s National Executive Committee.



Her campaign was officially launched at Lindo Park in Goodwill on June 28, where she outlined issues including youth development, employment, entrepreneurship, small business and tourism.