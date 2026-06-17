Dominica Labour Party Names Ashma McDougall as Roseau North Candidate

Ashma McDougall has been selected by the Dominica Labour Party to contest the Roseau North by-election following the resignation of MP Miriam Blanchard due to medical reasons.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has announced Ashma McDougall as its candidate for the upcoming Roseau North by-election. Her selection was approved by the party’s National Executive Committee after she was nominated by the Roseau North Constituency Association.

The by-election follows the official resignation of former Member of Parliament Miriam Blanchard, who stepped down as the constituency’s official representative last week due to medical reasons. As per the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the by-election is required to take place within three months of her resignation.

DLP thanked Blanchard for her continuous service to the people of Roseau North and Dominica for over a decade. “The party takes this opportunity to express its heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Blanchard for her dedicated years of service to the people of Roseau North and the wider Commonwealth of Dominica, while extending its full support and best wishes as she focuses on her recovery,” shared the party via an official Facebook post.

McDougall, who is an economist, entrepreneur, and youth advocate, said that she is honored to have received the party’s support. She promised to work very closely with residents and to address issues that affect the constituency.

"I do not take this responsibility lightly. Roseau North is a constituency rich in talent, resilience and potential. I am committed to listening, learning and working alongside the people of the constituency to help create opportunities, strengthen communities and deliver meaningful results,” she added.

McDougall has served various leadership positions during her service, including President of the National Youth Council of Dominica, and Executive Director of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce. Her work had been directed at economic growth, entrepreneurship, and youth development.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also showed his support for her candidacy. He said, “Ashma's candidacy reflects the Dominica Labour Party's continued commitment to attracting capable, energetic and forward-thinking individuals who are prepared to contribute to the country's development and improve the lives of its citizens.”