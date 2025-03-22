Basketball legend Michael Jordan and boxer Jake Paul arrives in Saint Lucia, sparking excitement

Michael Jordan, popularly known as MJ arrived in style on his private plane G650ER which touched down at the Hewanorra International Airport, bringing a wave of excitement to the island.

Saint Lucia was abuzz with excitement and thrill with the arrival of basketball legend Michael Jordan and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Both the stars made an iconic visit on Friday to spend their vacations in the paradise beauty, indulging in the stunning landscapes, pristine beaches, and vibrant culture of Saint Lucia.

Notably, basketball legend, Michael Jordan, popularly known as MJ arrived in style on his private plane G650ER which touched down at the Hewanorra International Airport, bringing a wave of excitement to the island.

Upon their arrival, social media was abuzz with their pictures, as they both were seen posing for photos with their Saint Lucian fans. Jake Paul was also seen having a gala time at the pristine beaches of Saint Lucia, enjoying the diverse offerings of the island.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also expressed excitement on their visits, stating that their presence adds to the growing buzz surrounding the destination. They aimed at ensuring and catering to all the needs and demands of both the celebrities as they enjoy the beauty of the Caribbean region.

Saint Lucian netizens boomed with pride and excitement with Jordan and Paul’s arrival

Shedding light on their visits, the tourism authority noted that Michael Jordan, who is known for his legendary career and countless achievements on the basketball court has been drawing attentions from fans. They continued, stating that their arrival marks a major event, outlines the growing appeal of Saint Lucia among internation celebrities.

As per reports, MJ has played around 15 seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2023, winning six championship title with the Chicago Bulls. In 1984, the player has turned his initial five-year multi-million-dollar shoe deal with Nike, which later evolved into the internationally recognized Air Jordan brand, which is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise.

They further also highlighted about visit by another high-profile figure - boxer Jake Paul. They added that Paul’s presence in Saint Lucia has brought immense craze among the Saint Lucians. Notably, Paul is the 28-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native who has transitioned from YouTube fame to professional boxer. Recently, he made headlines when he defeated 58-year-old former heavyweight and well-renowned figure champion Mike Tyson.

Following their arrival, the netizens boomed with pride and excitement as they took to their social media accounts, expressing excitement and welcoming the celebrities. As an individual wrote, “Welcome to my breathtaking Island St. Lucia, Michael Jordon & Jake Paul. Enjoy every moment.” “This is a GREAT moment. Thank you for choosing our beautiful island Michael Jordan and Jake Paul,” wrote another user.