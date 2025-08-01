West Indies announce changes for T20I series against Pakistan

These changes were made after their face-off against Australia in the recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has revealed that the West Indies Men’s team has undergone four changes for the ongoing three-match T20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan, which is scheduled to run from July 31 till August 3 at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

These changes were made after their face-off against Australia in the recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph, along with batters Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles are replaced in the squad for Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer respectively.

Alzarri Joseph will be resting for the entire series against Pakistan home series to help manage his workload, following his full coordination in both the UK tour and the recent home series against Australia, as he prepares for a busy cricket calendar ahead.

Moreover, Evin Lewis has been sidelined due to injury and will return home for further evaluation before the start of the 50-over part of the series. Also, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer both suffered side strains during the final T20I against Australia in St Kitts.

Due to this, Hetmyer will not be playing this series, while King’s availability will be determined before the 50-over leg of the tournament against Pakistan home series, scheduled to take place in Trinidad on August 8, 2025.

West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Pakistan

Shai Hope (Captain)

Jewel Andrew

Alick Athanaze

Jediah Blades

Keacy Carty

Johnson Charles

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Shamar Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

Team Management

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Physiotherapist: Dr Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Massage Therapist: Fitzbert Alleyne

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster

Match Schedule – West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series