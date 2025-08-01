West Indies announce changes for T20I series against Pakistan
These changes were made after their face-off against Australia in the recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean.
1st of August 2025
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has revealed that the West Indies Men’s team has undergone four changes for the ongoing three-match T20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan, which is scheduled to run from July 31 till August 3 at Broward County Stadium in Florida.
These changes were made after their face-off against Australia in the recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph, along with batters Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles are replaced in the squad for Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer respectively.
Alzarri Joseph will be resting for the entire series against Pakistan home series to help manage his workload, following his full coordination in both the UK tour and the recent home series against Australia, as he prepares for a busy cricket calendar ahead.
Moreover, Evin Lewis has been sidelined due to injury and will return home for further evaluation before the start of the 50-over part of the series. Also, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer both suffered side strains during the final T20I against Australia in St Kitts.
Due to this, Hetmyer will not be playing this series, while King’s availability will be determined before the 50-over leg of the tournament against Pakistan home series, scheduled to take place in Trinidad on August 8, 2025.
West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Pakistan
- Shai Hope (Captain)
- Jewel Andrew
- Alick Athanaze
- Jediah Blades
- Keacy Carty
- Johnson Charles
- Roston Chase
- Matthew Forde
- Jason Holder
- Akeal Hosein
- Shamar Joseph
- Gudakesh Motie
- Sherfane Rutherford
- Romario Shepherd
Team Management
- Head Coach: Daren Sammy
- Team Manager: Rawl Lewis
- Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer
- Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul
- Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith
- Physiotherapist: Dr Denis Byam
- Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers
- Massage Therapist: Fitzbert Alleyne
- Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram
- Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster
Match Schedule – West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series
- 1st T20I: July 31 – Broward County Stadium, Florida
- 2nd T20I: August 2 – Broward County Stadium, Florida
- 3rd T20I: August 3 – Broward County Stadium, Florida
Latest
- PM Skerrit praises Private Sector, returning Nationals and Public Servants in Budget Speech
-
Caribbean Airlines adds flights services ahead of Spice Mas 2025 to boost regional travel
-
Belize High Court dismisses charges against police officers in 2010 drug plane case
-
PM Drew welcomes new Taiwanese Ambassador Edward Tao; Reinforces diplomatic ties
-
West Indies announce changes for T20I series against Pakistan
Related Articles
8th of March 2024
27th of February 2024
12th of January 2024
30th of December 2023
25th of April 2023
21st of January 2023
20th of November 2021
5th of September 2021