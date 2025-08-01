West Indies announce changes for T20I series against Pakistan

These changes were made after their face-off against Australia in the recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean.

1st of August 2025

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has revealed that the West Indies Men’s team has undergone four changes for the ongoing three-match T20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan, which is scheduled to run from July 31 till August 3 at Broward County Stadium in Florida. 

These changes were made after their face-off against Australia in the recent five-match T20I series in the Caribbean. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph, along with batters Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles are replaced in the squad for Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer respectively.

Alzarri Joseph will be resting for the entire series against Pakistan home series to help manage his workload, following his full coordination in both the UK tour and the  recent home series against Australia, as he prepares for a busy cricket calendar ahead. 

Moreover, Evin Lewis has been sidelined due to injury and will return home for further evaluation before the start of the 50-over part of the series. Also, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer both suffered side strains during the final T20I against Australia in St Kitts. 

Due to this, Hetmyer will not be playing this series, while King’s availability will be determined before the 50-over leg of the tournament against Pakistan home series, scheduled to take place in Trinidad on August 8, 2025.

West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Pakistan

  • Shai Hope (Captain) 
  • Jewel Andrew 
  • Alick Athanaze 
  • Jediah Blades 
  • Keacy Carty 
  • Johnson Charles 
  • Roston Chase 
  • Matthew Forde 
  • Jason Holder 
  • Akeal Hosein 
  • Shamar Joseph 
  • Gudakesh Motie 
  • Sherfane Rutherford 
  • Romario Shepherd

Team Management

  • Head Coach: Daren Sammy 
  • Team Manager: Rawl Lewis 
  • Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer 
  • Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul 
  • Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith 
  • Physiotherapist: Dr Denis Byam 
  • Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers 
  • Massage Therapist: Fitzbert Alleyne 
  • Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram 
  • Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster

Match Schedule – West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series 

  • 1st T20I: July 31 – Broward County Stadium, Florida 
  • 2nd T20I: August 2 – Broward County Stadium, Florida 
  • 3rd T20I: August 3 – Broward County Stadium, Florida 
