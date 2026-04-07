Guyana crash: Two brothers killed in three-vehicle collision

Two young men were among several people injured after a multi-vehicle crash on a coastal roadway in the early hours of Thursday.

7th of April 2026

Guyana: Two young men who lost their life in a three vehicle collision on the Union Public Road, West Coast Demerara, in the early Thursday morning, April 2, have been identified as 21-year-old Mickel Daniels and 23-year-old Miguel Daniels. 

Both the victims have been identified as brothers, residents of Prospect, East Bank Demerara, who were travelling in a car that collided head-on with a minibus. 

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 05:30 hrs along the Union Public Road, on Thursday, which involved Motor car PAC 9853, a minibus and another motor car. Reportedly, both the deceased victims were the occupants of Motor car PAC 9853, driven by a 23-year-old from Moruca. 

The initial inquiries by the officers uncovered that the motor car PAC 9853 was moving speedily to the east along the northern side of the road when suddenly the driver lost control over the vehicle. The driver tried to get his control back but he veered onto the southern side for safety but collided head-on with a minibus which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Additionally, the third vehicle also got involved in the collision which was travelling behind the minibus as it also collided with the rear of the minibus and after that it veered off to the corner of the roadway. 

Following the collision, several people who were the occupants of the vehicles involved sustained multiple injuries including critical and severe injuries and were transported to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in varying conditions. 

On arrival at the hospital, many people were shifted to the emergency room and initially treated but on the arrival of Mickel Daniels and Miguel Daniels, who were the occupants of the motor car PAC 9853 doctors pronounced both of them dead. 

Reportedly, their bodies were removed and sent to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the reason and cause behind their death. 

Authorities stated that the police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are reviewing the CCTV footage of the accident for further inquiries. 

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Ana Allen

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