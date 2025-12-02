Dominica to welcome over 25,000 cruise visitors in first week of December

With seven cruise vessels scheduled between December 1 and 7, Dominica will welcome a surge of arrivals as ships carrying thousands of passengers dock at Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.

Dominica is expected to welcome thousands of visitors during the first week of December. These passengers will arrive on the island via 7 cruise ships. For the week of December 1st to 7th, the Cruise Weekly Schedule stated that many large ships will be docking at the ports in Roseau and Woodbridge Bay. Each of these ships bring in hundreds and thousands of passengers, who are set to explore the “Nature Island”.

The seven cruise ships expected to arrive in Dominica are - MV Queen Mary II, MV Valiant Lady, MV Grand Princess, MSC Virtuosa, MV Vision of the Seas, MV Mein Schiff 2, and MV Aidamar. The visit by the passengers boarding these cruises will greatly boost local tourism and business.

Cruise Schedule - December 1 to December 7

The first vessel to arrive in Dominica will be MV Queen Mary II, which will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) today, December 1, at 8:00 am. It will bring along 3,108 passengers. The cruise ship will depart later at 5:00 pm.

It will be followed by MV Valiant Lady, which will dock at the Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) on December 2. It will arrive at the port at 8 a.m. with 3,350 passengers, and will also depart the same day at 5:00 pm.

On December 4, MV Grand Princess will arrive at the Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB) at 8 in the morning. It will bring with it 3,100 passengers. The cruise ship will leave Dominica for its next destination at 6:00 pm.

The next day, on December 5, MSC Virtuosa, which has the largest passenger count of the week with 6,334 guests, will dock at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB). It will arrive at 8 am and will depart from the island at 6 pm.

Two cruise ships will arrive in Dominica on December 6. The first one, MV Mein Schiff 2, will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) with 4,100 passengers, It will arrive at 7:30 and will leave the island nation at 7:00 pm. It will be followed by MV Vision of the Seas, which will dock at the Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB). It will arrive at 8:00 pm with 2,514 passengers and will depart at 6:00 pm.

At the close of the week, on December 7, MV Aidamar will arrive, bringing 2,686 passengers to Roseau. It will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) at 8 am and will leave at 6 pm.