Nevis gears up for Coconut Festival

St Kitts and Nevis: A-1 Farms Nevis will be hosting the upcoming thrilling Coconut Festival on Saturday, December 6, 2025. Running from 12 midday to 11pm at The Villa Grounds, the day is set to be a full fun-filled day, bringing live music, food and family entertainment together. The festival celebrates coconut - a very important and loved part of Caribbean culture. Everyone is welcome to attend and take part in the music, games and tasty local refreshments.

The festival will be hosted by DJ Woodis, and will have great music and lively announcements to keep the energy alive throughout the evening. The festival will feature a Kids Zone, offering children a chance to play in a safe and fun environment. Families can also partake in simple activities that will let the kids enjoy the day while they learn more about coconuts and its uses.

There will also be a traditional coconut husking competition which focuses on the skill and strength of opening coconuts, which is a traditional task and at the same time an entertaining event for the crowd. Moreover, a domino competition will add even more excitement for people who love a little friendly rivalry and community games.

Food connoisseurs will have a great choice to enjoy all day. Local vendors will be serving a variety of dishes and drinks which are either from or inspired by coconuts. There will also be cooking demos to give the audience a chance to learn new recipes and see how local chefs use the coconut in creative ways. The demos will also help present local food talent and get people to see the great versatility of the fruit.

Entry to the festival is very affordable - $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger. The goal of the event is to unite the community, boost local economy and honor a loved island tradition. The Coconut Festival is a day of culture, fun and an exhibition of local pride.