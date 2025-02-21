Passengers aboard three vessels explore historical sites and vibrant offerings of St Kitts and Nevis

Passengers aboard the three vessels were seen exploring the streets of Basseterre, immersing themselves in the historical charm of Independence Square, the Circus, and the Pro Cathedral & Parish of St George with St. Barnabas.

21st of February 2025

Thousands of visitors descended onto the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis from aboard three vessels, including, Viking Sea, Arvia and AIDA Luna on Tuesday, 18th February, 2025. They ventured around the island and patronized local businesses of the Federation, marking a busy day for cruise tourism. 

As per the details, the passengers onboard the vessels were seen wondering the streets of Basseterre taking in the historical sites such as Independence Square, the Circus and the Pro Cathedral & Parish of St George with St Barnabas. While, others took tours around the island, got their hair braided, enjoyed local cuisine and enjoyed the warmth and vibrancy of St. Kitts and Nevis. 

Passengers were also delighted with live entertainment and cultural folklore performances, showcasing and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Federation. 

Minister Denzil Douglas delighted with successful cruise season 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas expressed delight on marking such busy and fruitful day. He shed light on the significance of cruise tourism, stating that they have been marking significant milestones in the 2024-2025 cruise season. 

He added that the significant growth in the cruise season has played a huge role in expanding local businesses, including tour operators, artisans, taxi drivers, and hospitality professionals, reinforcing the power of cruise tourism in driving the economy of the country. He also appreciated Tourism Minister, Marsha Henderson and her entire staff members and team for their continuous efforts in leading St Kitts and Nevis towards growth and development. 

Close to welcome record-breaking 1 million cruise passengers 

With this major increase in the arrival of passengers, Minister Douglas asserted that they are close to their mark of welcoming 1 million passengers in the 2024-2025 cruise season. He added that the entire administration is committed to offer an unforgettable experience to all the passengers, giving a platform to all the citizens to soak up the true essence of St Kitts and Nevis.

