Jamaicans Capleton and Keisha Blair receive recognition in Canada

Jamaican reggae star Capleton received a civic proclamation in Brampton, while economist and author Keisha Blair was named among Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 for 2026.

Jamaica: Author Keisha Blair and reggae artist Capleton are among other Jamaicans who are being acknowledged in Canada for their achievements in the fields of music, culture, leadership, and professional life.

The Jamaican-born economist and author has been listed among Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 for 2026, while the reggae veteran has been honored with a proclamation by the City of Brampton.

This annual programme is spearheaded by the Women’s Executive Network to honor the achievements and contributions of women in areas such as the corporate world, government, entrepreneurship and technology.

Blair’s career includes work in economics, public policy, entrepreneurship, and government affairs. She has also worked on issues involving foreign direct investment, economic empowerment of women, and gender inequality.

The Jamaican author is also the founder of the Institute for Holistic Wealth and Holistic Wealth Movement. It promotes the financial and personal well-being of women.

Her work has extended into publishing and education. Blair's most notable book is Holistic Wealth: 36 Life Lessons to Help You Recover from Disruption, Find Your Life Purpose, and Achieve Financial Freedom.

Speaking about the most recent accolade, Blair described the recognition as both an honor and a humbling experience. She also expressed her thanks to God and all the people who have helped her through her journey.

The 2026 Top 100 awardees will receive their awards at an awards ceremony to be held in Toronto.

Brampton honours reggae veteran

The Brampton recognition was presented by Mayor Patrick Brown during his visit back to Canada after an extended absence. It acknowledged his contributions to music, culture, and the community. The honor also highlighted his work’s influence and his connection to audiences through his decade-long career.

Known as “The Fireman,” the veteran performer has built an international career in reggae and dancehall, while using his music to promote Rastafari teachings and messages of consciousness.

Capleton welcomed the Brampton proclamation, as he reflected on his career. He said, “When I read the words of the proclamation from the city of Brampton it inspires me to keep working hard in the music industry because I see how much of a positive impact I’ve had on people’s lives."

For the Jamaicans, the awards present another reason to celebrate the contributions of individuals who continue to carry their heritage from Jamaica into the international environment.