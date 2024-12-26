Melissa Skerrit presents keys of new hurricane-resilient homes to 60 families

These houses were handed over to the beneficiaries through two transformative housing initiatives, including 54 under the Housing Recovery Project and 6 under the 11th European Development Programme.

60 families in Dominica received keys to their new homes as Christmas present by Melissa Skerrit, Minister of Housing. The handing over ceremony was done last week so that the beneficiaries can celebrate Christmas in their new hurricane resilient homes.

These houses were handed over to the beneficiaries through two transformative housing initiatives, including 54 under the Housing Recovery Project and 6 under the 11th European Development Programme.

Shedding light on the handing over ceremony, Minister Melissa Skerrit said that it is truly an honour for her to present 60 families with the gift of a brand-new home on the occasion of Christmas.

Permanent Investment in future of 60 families: Melissa Skerrit

Minister Melissa Skerrit noted that these homes are not a luxury but a necessity for every citizen of the island nation. While handing over the keys, she added that these homes are a testament to their commitment to provide the citizens with a foundation which reflects, stability, a source of security and a cornerstone of dignity.

“It is their job as a member of the government to ensure that people of their country have a right to sleep at night without any threat or fear,” said Minister Skerrit.

The Minister further went on to add that these hurricane resilient homes are also a great opportunity for the families who have endured years of uncertainty and hardship, to own their land and house. She referred these houses, ‘a lifelong dream’ that signifies a permanent investment in these families' futures.

Minister Melissa Skerrit asserted that these houses will offer the citizens with the stability to rebuild their lives with confidence, free from the fear of displacement. She added that these houses will play a significant role in empowering them with a sense of pride and ownership, fostering independence and a stronger connection to their communities.

“There's nothing more empowering than owning your own home. There's no greater joy than after a hard day's work, coming home to a comfortable and clean home, your safe space and comfort zone.”

285 homes completed under Housing Recovery Project

The Government of Dominica marked the 6th HRP handover ceremony on Thursday and 5th in the span of 2 year since Melissa Skerrit, assumed the role as Housing Minister. Sharing the figures, the Minister noted that they have marked the completion of around 285 homes under the HRP.

She also highlighted that 67 houses are ongoing construction and 27 are at the advanced stages for delivery in the coming months.

“Based on these con these construction figures, we are at 83% of our target. Also, to date, 172 beneficiaries have seen received their land ownership documentation as a result of this project,” said Minister Melissa Poponne Skerrit.

36 homes handed over under 11th European Development Programme

The Government of Dominica has handed over 36 homes, including 6 on Thursday under the 11th EDFB Programme. Minister Melissa shared that 2 houses are still under construction, bringing 96% of housing programme targets.

5000 resilient homes by 2030

Minister Melissa Skerrit also emphasised on their target of providing 5000 hurricane resilient homes to the people of Dominica as a part of the housing revolution.

“I can tell you that we are well on our way of accomplishing this feat while breaking the cycle of poverty. Because we believe in everyone, regardless of their circumstances, they deserve a chance to thrive, to belong, and to be successful.”

She added that they are committed to transforming the lives, providing citizens with hope and securing the future of the citizens through home ownership.

Celebrating Christmas with new homes

Minister Melissa Skerrit said that this Christmas season is a great way of handing over homes to deserving families. She added that Christmas is a time of reflection and renewal. “Let us celebrate the strength and resilience that unite us as a people.”

She added that these homes symbolize hope, stability and a fresh start for the recipients, underscoring the Government’s dedication to the wellbeing of every citizen.

“In this season of reflection and gratitude, let us continue to lift each other with kindness, compassion and care.”

Beneficiaries express gratitude

Beneficiaries who received keys to their new homes were also given a chance to come on the stage and share their journey after the natural calamities. They expressed pleasure and extended gratitude to the government for making their Christmas beautiful and memorable.