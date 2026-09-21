Guyana: LIAT flight returns to CJIA after engine-related issue

All 47 passengers disembarked safely after LIAT Flight 5L770 returned to Cheddi Jagan International Airport, while the airline’s technical team assessed the reported engine-related issue.

21st of September 2026

Guyana: A LIAT aircraft flying from Guyana to Antigua returned to Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Sunday after the crew reported an engine-related problem shortly after takeoff.

LIAT flight 5L770 departed from CJIA at 11:55 am on September 20, heading for V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua. However, about half an hour after the flight, the captain informed the air traffic controllers that the aircraft would return to Georgetown due to some issues.

At 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, LIAT Flight 5L770 departed the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) for Antigua. At approximately 12:25 p.m., the pilot informed the Control Tower that the aircraft would be returning to CJIA due to an engine-related issue,” stated the airport via an official press release.

According to the airport authorities, emergency services were placed on standby after the aircraft reported the problem. “All relevant emergency services, including the Fire Service, were immediately alerted and placed on standby,” further read the statement.

All 47 passengers evacuated the aircraft safely. No injuries or casualties have been reported by the authorities. The airport has not disclosed the exact problem with the engine that led to the flight’s return to Guyana.

The aircraft remained at Cheddi Jagan International Airport after landing while LIAT’s technical team assessed the reported engine issue.

Authorities further said that the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and CJIA are working with the airline to investigate the problem and determine the repairs necessary for smooth functioning of the aircraft.

Flight tracking details show that 5L770 is a LIAT service from Georgetown to Antigua. The scheduled distance of the flight is 774 miles (1,245 km) and the average scheduled time for flying is 2 hours 10 minutes. The aircraft used for this service is Embraer ERJ-145.

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