Trinidad and Tobago: One dead, teenage boy injured in Chaguaramas police shooting

Police say officers responded to reports of people inside the Military Museum when a confrontation ended with one man dead, a teenage boy injured and a 17-year-old girl in custody.

22nd of September 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: One man was killed and a 17-year-boy was injured following a police-involved shooting at the Military Museum in Chaguaramas in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the shooting took place on September 21 at around 2:55 am. Officers responded to a report that there were individuals at the museum premises located off the Western Main Road.

Police said that three individuals, two men and a woman, were found inside the south-eastern area of the museum premises upon their arrival.

Preliminary information indicated that one of the men charged at the officers using a knife while approaching from the entrance gate of the premises. An officer then opened fire with his service firearm, striking both male suspects.

Both the injured suspects were taken to the hospital for emergency care. One of them was identified as 24-year-old Darion Patterson, who later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The 17-year-old was shot in the leg, waist, and hand and was taken to St James Infirmary before he was moved to Port of Spain General Hospital where he currently is under police protection. A 17-year-old girl was also arrested and taken to Carenage Police Station.

The police have not confirmed whether the individuals had been swimming in Chaguaramas Bay prior to the shooting. Those details remain unverified, while an investigation into the incident is currently underway with Acting ASP Phillip leading it.

Locals have taken to social media questioning the police action. One user commented, “Needs proper investigation. The police’s bodycam footage should be checked while both the teenagers should also be questioned."

Another person said, “Do not enter unauthorised areas. U gone to swim then swim, dont break into private property.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Kyanna Dyer from Dominica to showcase her beauty and elegance in Miss Jaycees 2024. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Kyanna Dyer from Dominica to showcase her beauty and elegance in Miss Jaycees 2024

11th of July 2024

Haiti striving to send children back to schools

9th of September 2021

(Photo credit: AP) Taliban triumphally walks on Kabul International Airport after the last U.S. troops evacuates

Taliban triumphally walks on Kabul International Airport after the last U.S. troops evacuate

31st of August 2021

CG United Women's Super50 Cup 2025: Five St. Kitts and Nevis players named to Leeward Islands Squad

23rd of February 2025

Nevis to St Kitts Swim: Over 500 participants ready for ultimate Ocean Challenge

27th of March 2025

Jamaica’s 19th General Elections set for September 3, 2025, as nominations close

22nd of August 2025

Belize cancels planned bus fare hike, introduces operator fuel subsidy

28th of April 2026

Saint Lucia: Three dead, 14 injured in boat collision off Anse Cochon

21st of July 2026