Trinidad and Tobago: One dead, teenage boy injured in Chaguaramas police shooting

Police say officers responded to reports of people inside the Military Museum when a confrontation ended with one man dead, a teenage boy injured and a 17-year-old girl in custody.

Trinidad and Tobago: One man was killed and a 17-year-boy was injured following a police-involved shooting at the Military Museum in Chaguaramas in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the shooting took place on September 21 at around 2:55 am. Officers responded to a report that there were individuals at the museum premises located off the Western Main Road.

Police said that three individuals, two men and a woman, were found inside the south-eastern area of the museum premises upon their arrival.

Preliminary information indicated that one of the men charged at the officers using a knife while approaching from the entrance gate of the premises. An officer then opened fire with his service firearm, striking both male suspects.

Both the injured suspects were taken to the hospital for emergency care. One of them was identified as 24-year-old Darion Patterson, who later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The 17-year-old was shot in the leg, waist, and hand and was taken to St James Infirmary before he was moved to Port of Spain General Hospital where he currently is under police protection. A 17-year-old girl was also arrested and taken to Carenage Police Station.

The police have not confirmed whether the individuals had been swimming in Chaguaramas Bay prior to the shooting. Those details remain unverified, while an investigation into the incident is currently underway with Acting ASP Phillip leading it.

Locals have taken to social media questioning the police action. One user commented, “Needs proper investigation. The police’s bodycam footage should be checked while both the teenagers should also be questioned."

Another person said, “Do not enter unauthorised areas. U gone to swim then swim, dont break into private property.”