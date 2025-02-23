CG United Women's Super50 Cup 2025: Five St. Kitts and Nevis players named to Leeward Islands Squad

The CG United Women’s Super50 Cup offers a vital platform for emerging West Indies cricketers, giving them the chance to gain valuable experience and showcase their talent.

Five players from St. Kitts and Nevis have selected for the Leeward Islands Women’s Squad for the upcoming CG United Women’s Super50 Cup. The tournament scheduled to held from 24th February to 7th March, 2025 is a great platform for the players to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on a competitive stage.

The five local players from the Federation that have been selected in the squad include, Jahzara Claxton, Kayzg Boyles, Rozel Liburd, Davronique Maynard and Melicia Clarke.

The CG United Women’s Super50 Cup is a huge platform for the next generation of West Indies Cricketers, providing them with an opportunity to gain valuable experience and displaying their talent. The six regional franchises will compete in around 5 rounds and a final in the 12-day tournament. The winning team will be awarded with a prize money of US$30,000, while the runners-up will be presented with US$15,000.

Full squad of Leeward Islands Women team

The full squad announced by the Leeward Islands Women’s team include the players, namely, Amanda Edwards, Reniece Boyce, Kayzg Boyles, Melicia Clarke, Jahzara Claxton, Sainavi Kambalapalli, Tonya Martin, Davronique Maynard, Divya Saxena, Chey-Anne Moses, Rozel Liburd, Qiana Joseph, Shawnisha Hector and Kimberly Anthony.

Minister Denzil Douglas appreciates players

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas extended congratulations to all the five players on being named among the Leeward Island Women Squad. He described it as a pivotal opportunity for all these five players to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. “Congratulations to All, especially, Jahzara, Rozel, Kayzg, Davronique and Melicia keep pushing ahead and representing your Team and Country,” said Minister Denzil Douglas.

Minister Douglas referred them as one of the finest cricketers, who are all set to represent St. Kitts and Nevis with utmost pride and determination. He further shed light on the tournament and said that it will play a significant role in selecting an emerging talent for the West Indies Cricket Team.

St. Kitts and Nevis to host CG United Women’s Super50 Cup

St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to host CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup tournament. All these matches will be played at three grounds of the island, including Warner Park, Conaree Cricket Centre and St. Paul’s Sports Complex. The matches played at Conaree and St. Paul will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Windies Cricket.