Leeward Islands Hurricanes name four players from St Kitts and Nevis for West Indies Championship 2025

Two of the selected players West Indies Championship 2025 are from St Kitts and the other two are from Nevis.

30th of January 2025

Four players from St Kitts and Nevis have been named to the 13-member squad, representing Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the upcoming and the ultimate West Indies Championship 2025. Sharing the squad on their official social media handle, the Leeward Islands Cricket Board stated that it features an exciting blend of experience and youth, including the in-form Jewel Andrew and the dynamic Jahmar Hamilton. 

Two of the selected players are from St Kitts and the other two are from Nevis. The players named for the championship are Shelton Forbes, Colin Archibald, Jeremiah Louis and Cameron Pennyfeather. Both Shelton Forbes and Cameron Pennyfeather will be making their debut with Leeward Islands Hurricanes. Pennyfeather, who made his debut in 2017 with Combined Campuses and Colleges is also set to represent Hurricanes for the first time at the West Indies Championship 2025. 

Archibald has built a reputation for his aggressive pace and ability to turn the game in crucial moments, while Pennyfeather’s versatility as both a bowler and a batsman will add further depth to the Hurricanes' squad. Meanwhile, Shelton Forbes is a talented all-rounder, who is set to bring his strong batting and bowling capabilities to the Hurricanes' lineup. Louis' experience in the Championship would play a vital role for the debutants as well as the entire team. 

New entries in the squad

The Cricket Board mentioned about the new faces to their squad, such as Shelton Forbes and Cameron Pennyfeather and expressed optimism. They added that this new generation of talent steps up in this season opener and is all set to make a remarkable mark with their skills, abilities and techniques. 

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes will compete in their first match against West Indies Academy at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda. The Leeward Islands Cricket Board extended welcome to all the citizens and asked all the citizens together for a thrilling clash between the teams. 

  1. Rahkeem Cornwall (C)
  2. Hayden Walsh Jr (VC
  3. Kadeem Henry
  4. Joshua Grant
  5. Shelton Forbes
  6. Karima Gore
  7. Jewel Andrew
  8. Jahmar Hamilton
  9. Jeremiah Louis
  10. Colin Archibald
  11. Chamiqueko Landefort
  12. Daniel Doram
  13. Cameron Pennyfeather

West Indies Championship 2025 

The West Indies Championship is all set to return, with tournament scheduled to take place from 29th January to 12th April, 2025 featuring eight teams competing for the trophy and US$250,000 in prize money. The runners-up of the Championship will receive US$100,000. 

The teams that will be participating in the tournament includes, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses & Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy and Windward Islands Volcanoes. The participating teams will compete over 7 rounds of matches, providing an excellent platform for players to develop and refine their cricketing skills.

The Cricket West Indies is a 4-day championship and will play a vital role in providing a platform for regional cricketers. This series marks an exciting opportunity for Forbes, Archibald, and Pennyfeather and Louis to shine at the national level.

