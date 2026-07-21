Saint Lucia: Three dead, 14 injured in boat collision off Anse Cochon

Saint Lucia: Three people have been confirmed dead after two boats named Ocean Angel and pirogue Mango Tours collided off Anse Cochon also leaving 14 people injured and one more missing.



The collision occurred at around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. The deceased have been identified as Mhakeida Nestor, 21, of La Fargue, Choiseul, and Debbie Dolor, 25, of Market Road, Soufrière.



At the time of the press release two male individuals were missing, however, reports indicate that the body of one of the men was reportedly recovered from the sea later in the afternoon. The man has been identified as Marley. However, no other details have been revealed by the authorities.



Preliminary investigation by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force indicates that Mango Tours was travelling south while Ocean Angel was heading north. Mango Tours sank following the impact of the incident, while Ocean Angel suffered significant damages.



According to the police, a section of the damaged vessel has been recovered.



The emergency response involved officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the Saint Lucia Fire Service, the Coast Guard, and medical personnel.



Coast Guard and Fire Service officers responded to the scene shortly after the accident and rescued survivors from the water. Rescuers found survivors clinging tightly to floating wreckage. Medical personnel immediately treated people on a nearby beach for broken bones and serious injuries.



The head-on collision occurred in the waters off Soufrière and Canaries. Several people suffered injuries including broken arms, broken legs and other serious injuries due to the impact of the crash.



Fourteen people were injured, while emergency responders continued to search for unaccounted people on Sunday, July 19.



The Government of Saint Lucia has also responded to this incident and investigation is underway. Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre shared his deep sadness over the tragedy. He sent his condolences to the families of the victims. The government promised to fully support the injured survivors. They also ordered a full investigation to find the exact cause of the crash.