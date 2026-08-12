Anguilla Air Services Named Official Air Carrier Partner for Sugar Mas 55

The partnership with the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee aims to strengthen regional air connectivity and make Sugar Mas 55 more accessible to visitors, artistes and stakeholders.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) has named Anguilla Air Services (AAS) as an Official Air Carrier Partner for Sugar Mass 55. This will strengthen regional air connectivity ahead of the Federation’s national carnival.



The announcement comes as St. Kitts and Nevis is preparing for the carnival’s 55th edition, which will officially run from December 11, 2026 to January 2, 2027. Some of the national events featured on the carnival calendar include Miss SKN Pageant, Soca Monarch, J'ouvert, Panorama, Grand Parade and Last Lap.



This agreement gives a framework for Anguilla Air Services a formal role in supporting travel to the twin island Federation. This involves collaborating with the National Carnival Committee through regional marketing and promotions to attract tourists from across the region.





Anguilla Air Services currently has several flights operating to various Eastern Caribbean destinations, including Sint Maarten, St Barthélemy, and St. Kitts. The current published schedule indicates that direct flights from Anguilla to St. Kitts take around 30 minutes.



The National Carnival Committee stated that the collaboration aims at ensuring that Sugar Mas is more accessible for visitors, while expanding its reach beyond St. Kitts and Nevis.





This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making travel to Sugar Mas 55 more accessible while expanding carnival’s reach across the Caribbean. Through coordinated marketing initiatives, regional promotional campaigns, and dedicated travel offerings, the partnership is expected to encourage greater participation from visitors, artistes, stakeholders, and carnival enthusiasts throughout the region, shared SKNNCC via an official Facebook page.



For Sugar Mas, the advantage is not only in attracting more visitors to the island. Higher regional connectivity can also support the travel for artists, carnivals participants, organizers, and other stakeholders involved who contribute to the festival.



Chairperson of the National Carnival Committee Shannon Hawley welcomed the collaboration and explained that initiatives like these can increase access to Sugar Mas, while ensuring its sustainability.





Marketing Consultant for Anguilla Air Services Ivan M Connor said, We are proud and excited about this new partnership. Having already begun serving the Federation with daily scheduled flights, we see the full potential in St. Kitts and Nevis’ offerings, particularly its rich culture and history. At a time when regional travel is paramount to the strength of our economies and our products, we are grateful to expand this relationship, and Anguilla Air Services looks forward to growing it further.



The collaboration is a part of the Committee's broader efforts to use tourism and cultural collaborations to develop the creative economy.