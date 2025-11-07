St Kitts and Nevis opens reconstructed St Peter’s Main Road in major infrastructure step

St Kitts and Nevis: The government officially commissioned the fully reconstructed St Peter’s Island Main Road on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, which also put an end to the F.T. Williams Highway East Project rehabilitation. The US $31 million project is a major investment in the country’s transport infrastructure, marking a significant advancement in connectivity, safety and social development.

The project involved fully reconstructing the roads, base stabilization, asphalt resurfacing, and the installation of retaining walls, curbs, sidewalks and wider roadways. The main aim of these improvements was to enhance the safety for pedestrians and vehicles. In addition, a new roundabout was built near the St Peter’s Anglican Church Junction to improve traffic flow, while an extra ship lane was constructed at the Shadwell Roundabout to reduce congestion and make travel easier for vehicles moving in and out of the area.

PM Drew shares personal reflections on St Peter’s transformation

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also celebrated the completion of the project, describing it as a turning point for St Peter’s and the surrounding area. The official opening ceremony took place at the new roundabout by St Peter’s Anglican Church, also saw the attendance of Cabinet members, senior government officials, engineers, contractors, and residents.

During his address, Prime Minister Drew shared a very personal connection to the project. He said, “I grew up here in this community. I went to the Deane Glasford Primary School, and because of how the roads were in this area, we would have had multiple accidents over the years, including the death of a little boy, and it is because when the children came out of school, they had to walk directly into the road… and that, I always said, should not be.”

The Prime Minister spoke about the years of past neglect by former administrations, explaining that St Peter’s was left out of large-scale development projects. He said his goal is to ensure that the people of St Peter’s receive the same level of growth and recognition as other communities.

He said that the road’s opening is a symbol of more than just physical improvement; it is a representation of dignity, equality and pride for St. Peter’s. “Never again will this community be considered a community that is not at the forefront of national development. Never again will anybody look down on this community as they used to… Never again will our children believe that they are not from a great area,” noted PM Drew.

Strong focus on quality, safety, and efficiency

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities, Konris Maynard spoke about the importance of the project. He said that each new road is a step towards safety, opportunity, and dignity for the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. Minister Maynard also said that the roads bring together families, support businesses, strengthen the communities, and contribute to the growth of the nation.

He also said that the St Peter’s Main Road upgrade is a component of an overall national road infrastructure programme. The government has already invested over EC $80 million into road development across the island.He also noted that work on resurfaced or new roads are ongoing in Whitehouse Gardens, Shadwell West, Shadwell South, Boyd’s View, Palmetto Point, Racecourse Newton Ground, and Rawlins in St. Paul’s. Each of these projects represents the government’s commitment to quality, efficiency and service to the people.

Senior Engineer at the Public Works Department, La Reine Gumbs shared the project's technical details. She explained that the major focus was on drainage and flood control. The rehabilitation works also included the installation of underground box drains, covered side drains, and improved culvert systems. These upgrades are directed to keep the road in great shape during heavy rain and prevent soil erosion over time.

The government lauded the work of Alexis Hazel and his team at Rock & Dirt Limited, which was the main contractor, for completing the project on time and while also maintaining high quality standards. The project, which was carried out by Rock & Dirt Limited under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, was finished within the approved EC $31.3 million budget.