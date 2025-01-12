72-Year-Old Passenger dies before boarding flight at Guyana's Cheddi Jagan Airport

She was at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, preparing to board an American Airlines flight when she passed away.

Just before boarding her flight from Guyana to New York, a 72-year-old passenger tragically passed away on Friday. As per reports, the passenger was at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, preparing to board an American Airlines flight AA2694 when she took her last breath.

The passenger has been identified as Alwayne Barrat. She was the patient of diabetes and had been severely suffering from hypertension and pneumonia. According to the authorities, the lady was seeking medical treatment from Balwant Singh Hospital and was discharged on Thursday to travel to New York with her son for advanced medical care.

The authorities shared that while Alwayne Barrat was waiting to board her flight, she appeared to be unwell. Therefore, the personnels of the airline took her to Port Health for a medical clearance. When she reached there, the officials at Port Health examined her and determined that she had no pulse.

Following that, the authorities immediately called an ambulance and the 72-year-old passenger was transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she was pronounced dead. After the incident, the management of Cheddi Jagan International Airport extended condolences to the family members, friends and relatives of Alwayne Barrat.

They also extended support to the son of Barrat and called it the difficult time for the loved ones of the deceased. The management of the airport also advised all the patients with a medical condition to ensure that they carry proper medication as well as a fit-to-fly certificate from their doctors. The airport authorities also asked the travellers with medical conditions to ensure that they have proper medical clearance before boarding the flight in order to make their travel smoother and safer.

After the incident went viral, the netizens praised the authorities of Cheddi Jagan International Airport for working intelligently and extended condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Alwayne Barrat. An individual said, “May her soul rest in peace, tough time for the family.” Another user wrote, “It is very sad and disturbing for the family. May god provide strength to them.”