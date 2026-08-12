St. Kitts reopens refurbished private ward at Joseph N. France General Hospital

The refurbished ward features 15 private rooms, upgraded facilities and patient amenities following an investment of more than EC$400,000.

12th of August 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital has completed and opened its Private Ward after investing more than EC $400,000 on refurbishment. This marked another important step in the ongoing update of healthcare facilities in St. Kitts and Nevis.

After more than a year, the renovation has transformed the ward into a more modern and comfortable facility for the patients who are receiving treatment in the country’s main hospital.

The facility now consists of 15 private rooms along with better medical equipment, upgraded furniture, and patient amenities. The project also includes improvements to bathrooms and staff facilities, installation of air-conditioning and televisions, and a new patient buzzer system.

The refurbishments will provide comfort not only for patients but will also improve the working environment for healthcare professionals.

Other improvements made to Joseph N. France General Hospital also includes roof repairs, the installation of new air conditioners, and improvements to other hospital facilities along with private ward refurbishment.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew also toured the newly updated Private Ward on Monday, August 10, and shared a carousel of photos on his Facebook page. The post also read, “Healthcare transformation is not only about new buildings and equipment. It is about creating an environment where patients feel comfortable, respected and properly cared for, and where our healthcare professionals have the tools and facilities they need to do their jobs well.”


This development is a part of the government's broader plans to construct a new climate-friendly Joseph N. France General Hospital. It aims at improving healthcare services by providing more modern medical facilities in St. Kitts and Nevis. The new hospital is one of the major public infrastructure projects outlined in the government's budget documentation.

With work continuing to improve the existing hospital facilities and the plans for new JNF General hospital, the focus remains on making the environment safer, comfortable, and better for both patients and medical personnel.

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