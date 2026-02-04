CWI names 15-Member Squad for 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

West Indies Men’s cricket team will participate in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka from Friday, February 6 to Monday, March 9. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 15-member squad which will compete in the tournament.

Gudakesh Motie has returned to the squad after participating in a development programme in South Africa during the SA20. Johnson Charles has been named as the backup wicketkeeper. The selectors said that he has experience and powerplay skills which will be great for the team at the opening slot.

Quentin Sampson is also added to the team as a middle order option. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is still in his recovery phase. He has been unfit for participating in highly competitive games. Joseph will still participate in the tournament and will work closely with CWI’s medical and performance teams.

Captain Shai Hope said that World Cups are important for the players and each player wants to play on a bigger stage. He further added, “This is an experienced group of players, and we are no strangers to playing in these conditions. We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting and quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions on any given day to help us compete and win matches consistently.”

The squad is currently in South Africa for a 3-match T20 International series, which runs from January 27 to January 31.

West Indies Squad for the ICC T20 World Cup