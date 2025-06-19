Guyana gears up to host 2025 ExxonMobil Global Super League from July 8–18

Five champion franchise teams from across the globe will compete in the T20 tournament at Guyana National Stadium in a round-robin format.

Guyana: The second edition of the 2025 ExxonMobil Global Super League (GSL) is set to return from July 8 to July 18, with matches played in a round robin format. The T20 event will once again take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Five top franchise teams from around the world will compete against each other for the GSL trophy in a span of 11 matches. The teams include:-

Central Stags (New Zealand – Super Smash champions)

Dubai Capitals (United Arab Emirates – ILT20 champions)

Guyana Amazon Warriors (West Indies – 2024 CPL finalists)

Hobart Hurricanes (Australia – Big Bash League champions)

Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh – defending GSL champions)

The first edition of GSL was held in 2024, in which the Rangpur Riders from the Bangladesh Premier League lifted the trophy after they defeated Cricket Victoria in the grand final.

Notably, in a press release which went out over the weekend, the Chairman of the GSL organization Sir Clive Lloyd reported that they are very excited about the 2025 edition.

“The first GSL was a resounding success, with all five participating teams praising the exceptional facilities and warm hospitality they experienced in Guyana. We are excited to build on this momentum in 2025 and are delighted to confirm the tournament dates. The GSL continues to position Guyana as a key destination for international cricket and sports tourism,” shared Chairman Lloyd.

Moreover, the prize money of US$1 million is funded through ticket sales, television rights, and sponsorships. During the first edition, questions about government involvement in the funding of the tournament were raised, to which President Irfaan Ali announced that the government’s support came in the form of security and other logistic issues related to the running of the tournament.

2025 ExxonMobil Global Super League (GSL) - Fixtures