Belize cancels planned bus fare hike, introduces operator fuel subsidy

Belize: The government of Belize officially issued a statement confirming that bus fare rates will remain unchanged and instead, the administration will implement a subsidy model to assist bus operators with the rising cost of fuel. This announcement was made on Sunday, April 26, and it comes in while easing the burden of commuters as well as the operators.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the government stated that bus fare adjustments are not fair for everyday commuters who have to travel everyday. Instead of raising the travel price, we can provide subsidy to the bus operators or drivers which will help and benefit them.

The government highlighted that this decision came after a long period of tension between the people and the Belize Bus Association (BBA) where the people had rejected a previously proposed fare increase by the bus operators and threatened a nationwide strike.

The BBA previously said that they are ready to increase bus fares because of the rising fuel prices which is set to take place on April 27, however following the increasing tension among the people, they decided to request the government for help and reversed their decision.

Furthermore, the government stated that “we understand the growing challenges on bus or transport providers due to the increasing fuel prices and balancing operational costs with affordability for passengers. “And because of that we decided to absorb their burden,” they said.

“Moreover the subsidy will not only support national highway bus operators but village bus operators also, as it has been extended to all bus operators,” the authorities claimed.

The Ministry of Transportation also addressed the issue as they stated that “since operators had rejected their proposed mileage-based fare hike (which would have moved rates from 14 cents to 18–19 cents per mile), the government decided to give them a subsidy to prevent financial strain on the public.”

The ministry further indicated that more or additional details will soon be available as the authorities are still discussing the subsidies or change in programme.

This move is widely welcomed by many of the commuters who are particularly from middle or low class families as well as by the bus operators while some are still questioning the sustainability of such subsidies.