Belize: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange Walk road crash, police investigate

Police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash, which occurred on Sunday evening.

Belize: A fatal road traffic accident on the San Estevan Road in Orange Walk on Sunday evening, April 12, has claimed the life of a 21-year-old motorcyclist. The Orange Walk Police are currently investigating the collision to determine the exact cause behind the accident.

According to Belize police reports, the deceased victim has been identified as 21-year-old Zuriel Cruz, a motorist who was riding his motorcycle towards Orange Walk Town when the collision occurred.

Reportedly, the accident took place on Sunday evening, at around 4:10 p.m., on San Estevan Road in Orange Walk, where the victim was travelling on the road, along Orange Walk Town when suddenly a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction made a left turn onto a dirt road.

Following the sudden turn by the pickup truck, the victim was unable to control his vehicle and collided with a truck, which caused extensive damage to both the vehicles, especially the victim’s vehicle. The victim also sustained multiple fatal injuries and collapsed on the road.

Bystanders who were present at the scene immediately contacted the emergency health personnel as well the police officers who on arrival at the scene found the victim unresponsive. He was then transported to the Northern Regional Hospital by the officers, where he was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m., by the doctors.

The body of the man was shifted to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of his death. Later the officers attached to Orange Walk police processed the scene and canvassed the area to gather evidence. Officers then seized both the motorcycle and the pickup truck which were extensively damaged due to the collision as part of their ongoing investigation.

Since then the police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but as of Tuesday, April 14, the reason still remains unclear and unknown. More information related to the incident will be provided as it becomes available.