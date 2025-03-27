Nevis to St Kitts Swim: Over 500 participants ready for ultimate Ocean Challenge

The 2025 edition marks the 24th anniversary of the event, which not only separates St Kitts from Nevis, but also the Caribbean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean, making a unique ocean swim.

Over 500 swimmers from around the Globe will be participating in the Nevis to St Kitts Channel swim, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 29th March, 2025. The swim between the islands/Narrows covers 2.5 miles; starting at Oualie Beach, Nevis ending at Cockleshell Bay, St Kitts is a great opportunity for all the swimmers to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques.

It starts from Oualie Beach, located in North West Nevis and heads across the 'Narrows' to finish at Cockleshell Bay in the South East of St Kitts. The participants will also be given an opportunity to see the sea bed all the way across as well as a variety of sea life including turtles, spotted eagle rays and stingrays.

The 2025 edition marks the 24th anniversary of the event, which not only separates St Kitts from Nevis, but also the Caribbean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean, making a unique ocean swim. Notably, it is a great opportunity for the non-participants to cheer for their favourite swimmers from the spectator boat.

“JOIN US on Our Spectator Boat at Oualie Main Pier quickly and get across the narrows to Cheer in swimmers from around the world and get to the Finish at Spice Mill Restaurant before they do! ONLY $30 USD Nevis to St Kitts,” noted Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel Swim.

While extending invitation to all the citizens, the Premier Mark Brantley called this unique global event a great opportunity. He added that the event shows off the best of the island, brings together a diverse array of the local community, athletes and ocean lovers, united by their passion for adventure and camaraderie.

Schedule of activities for 24thNevis to St Kitts Channel swim

· Boats from St Kitts depart for Nevis (6:00 am)

· Boats arrivals start Oualie Beach, Nevis (6:15 am onwards)

· Bag Drop opens/ closes (6:30 am – 7:20 am)

· Bag Drop closes (7:20 am)

· Swimmers Briefing, Oualie Beach. Mandatory to attend (8:00 am)

· First Swimmers arrive in St Kitts (9:00 am)

· Breakfast available (9:30 am)

· Awards Ceremony (11:00 am)

Spirit of Nevis Award

The Spirit of Nevis Award has been introduced by Premier Mark Brantley. It is a new and distinguished honour which celebrates an outstanding volunteer or participant in the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross-Channel Swim. The award recognizes all those individuals who is associated with the Nevis to St Kitts Cross Channel swim who embodies the island's core values of resilience, dedication, and unity.