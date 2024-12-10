St Vincent and the Grenadines marks milestone with arrival of 3 American Airlines flights

St Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed three American Airlines flights from 3 major American hubs on Saturday. The arrival of three flights from three different American states, including, New York, Miami and Charlotte, marks a significant milestone for the tourism sector of the nation. The arrival of the flights became even more special as two […]

St Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed three American Airlines flights from 3 major American hubs on Saturday.

The arrival of three flights from three different American states, including, New York, Miami and Charlotte, marks a significant milestone for the tourism sector of the nation.

The arrival of the flights became even more special as two of the aircrafts were operated by two Vincentian American Airlines pilots Captain, Rochelle Roache-Lanza and First Officer Tevin Da Silva.

Captain Rochelle Roache-Lanza flew from Charlotte (CLT) to St. Vincent (SVD). Meanwhile, the First Officer, Tevin Da Silva flew from New York (JFK) to St. Vincent (SVD), marking historic moment in the tourism industry of the country.

Grand Welcoming Ceremony of American Airlines Flights

The arrival of three American Airlines Flights, all on the same day, were celebrated with a grand water cannon salute. Passengers onboard the flights were welcomed with lively cultural dance performances, connecting them to the rich cultural heritage of the nation.

Also, both the Vincentian American Airlines pilots Captain, Rochelle Roache-Lanza and First Officer Tevin Da Silva were also presented with a special welcome, celebrating their historic arrival to the country.

Tourism Minister on the arrival of three American Airlines Flights

The tourism ministry called it a historic moment for the country as it marks the first time that an airline company has landed three aircraft on the same day at Argyle International Airport.

These aircrafts brought hundreds of passengers to the country, giving a significant boost to the tourism sector of the nations.

Shedding light on the arrival of three flights from three major American hubs, the tourism authority noted that it sheds light on the growing appeal of the country among international visitors.

They added that the arrival of three flights highlight that St Vincent and the Grenadines is no longer considered isolated within the Caribbean regarding air access expansion and tourism.

The tourism ministry further went on to say that the presence of 3 AA aircraft at an airport might be common for some nations but is a ‘significant aviation milestone’ for St Vincent and the Grenadines.

St Vincent and the Grenadines to grow relations with American Airlines

American Airlines has been operating its flight services to St Vincent and the Grenadines since 2022. Shedding light on their relations, the Airlines aims to continue to make efforts with a vision to enhance their relation and attract large number of international visitors.