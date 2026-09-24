St Vincent: Acting PM warns students of police action over street violence

Acting Prime Minister St Clair Leacock warned that students involved in public fights or criminal activity could face police intervention and school discipline as authorities tackle youth violence.

24th of September 2026

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Minister of National Security and Acting Prime Minister St Clair Leacock has warned students attending school that public fights and other criminal behavior will be treated as law enforcement matters, due to rising concerns over violence, gangs and weapons in and around schools.

The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines issued the warning on September 21, when Minister Leacock attended the church service celebrating the 118th year anniversary of St Vincent Grammar School.

He referred to a recently popularized video involving girls fighting in the streets of Kingstown. Leacock indicated that such students involved in criminal activities outside of school can be easily identified through their schools and face police action.

The minister said that there would be no tolerance for such behavior from the students, who engage in street violence. “If you are a student and you’re on the streets and you’re fighting, I’ll ask the police to go to the school, get your names, and you’ll be disciplined. It will not happen under my watch,” said Leacock.

He noted that students who are involved in any criminal activity will be dealt with firmly by the police. According to Leacock, it is the duty of schools to help maintain discipline and set standards among the youth.

This warning follows concerns regarding student participation in criminal acts. The minister said that the Commissioner of Police has recently updated him about student arrests in connection with firearms, burglary and assault cases.

Gang influence among youth has also been another concern raised by authorities. The 6ixx and 7even gangs have been associated with worries over youth involvement in criminal activities, while police and educational authorities have expressed their discussion of bullying, fighting, carrying weapons, taking drugs and gang recruiting in schools.

Both the police and other government agencies have been working together on measures that will ensure that schools are safe. This includes prevention, early intervention, protection and enforcement.

The warning also highlights the importance of schools, families, police and communities in dealing with violence among youth groups, while ensuring that the students understand the repercussions of their criminal actions.

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Ana Allen

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