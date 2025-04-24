Delta Airlines evacuates plane after engine fire in Orlando; no injuries reported

The plane, carrying 296 people, was safely evacuated with no injuries or fatalities reported.

24th of April 2025

A Delta Flight caught fire just a moments before takeoff from Orlando to Atlanta, prompting an emergency evacuation and stranding hundreds of passengers. As per reports, the incident involved Delta Flight 1213, an Airbus A330, while the plane was preparing for takeoff at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

The aircraft was carrying around 282 passengers, 12 crew members and 2 pilots on board. All these passengers and members were evacuated safely without any injuries or fatalities. 

What actually happened with Delta Airline?

Sharing the details on social media, the airport officials noted, “the engine fire broke out late Monday morning on Delta Air Lines Flight 1213 while the plane was at the ramp before a scheduled departure.

They also mentioned about the immediate response by the emergency crews and noted that the fire was quickly contained and extinguished. They further mentioned about conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. 

The engine fire is the latest in a series of high-profile aviation incidents. These incidents have raised questions about US aviation safety, highlighting the January 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport that killed around 67 people.

The airline also issued an apology to the affected passengers and assured that it was working to transport them to their final destinations as quickly as possible. “We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety,” noted Delta Airlines. As per reports, the airline provided passengers with food and drink before they boarded a new flight. 

The netizens reacted on the incident and slammed the airline for their behaviour. As an individual wrote, “What is with the airline industry lately? Is it sabotage, carelessness, terrorism, laziness, lack of compliance?” “What is this happening with the airline, continuous problems and clashes have been occurring,” wrote another user. The netizens have urged the authorities to take preventive measures, urging them to avoid such complications in near future. 

