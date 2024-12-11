St Kitts and Nevis Basketball teams to compete in international tournaments in Puerto Rico and Montserrat

Two national basketball teams of St Kitts and Nevis are all set to compete in two different International tournaments, scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico and Montserrat respectively. The National 3×3 squad and 5×5 national squad which will be participating in the tournament in Puerto Rico, has already left the Federation on Monday. National […]

Two national basketball teams of St Kitts and Nevis are all set to compete in two different International tournaments, scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico and Montserrat respectively.

The National 3×3 squad and 5×5 national squad which will be participating in the tournament in Puerto Rico, has already left the Federation on Monday.

National 3×3 squad of St Kitts and Nevis

This is the first appearance by St Kitts and Nevis 3×3 squad in FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2024 which has been scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico from Thursday, 12th to Monday, 15th December, 2024.

The tournament will feature St Kitts and Nevis team in Pool C of the Qualification Draw alongside, Saint Lucia, Colombia, and Guatemala. The winner of this pool will further be advanced to face Chile and Brazil in the Main Draw.

The Players of National 3×3 squad include:

Nashorn Maynard (Captain)

Dario Esdaille

Cadeau Straun

Dane Rawlins

The staff of National 3×3 squad include,

Wendell Pemberton (Coach)

Jaekeeda Thomas (Manager)

Shedding light on their National 3×3 squad, the St Kitts and Nevis Basketball Association said that they have selected those players who have ability to compete and shine on the international platform.

They added that they have high hopes of showcasing the strength and determination of St. Kitts and Nevis basketball on the international stage.

National 5×5 squad of St Kitts and Nevis

The National 5×5 squad has departed for Montserrat, aiming to defend its title at the highly anticipated Montserrat Invitational Tournament, held from 10th December to 14th December, 2024.

This will be the third visit by the team to Montserrat to participate in the MABA Annual Basketball Invitational St Kitts and Nevis.

The Players of National 5×5 squad

Cecil Angel

Jayzanye Hodge

Jaylen Leader

Laquandre Lowrie

Voigel Masham

Tyquan Rogers

Corleone Sargeant

Leroy Wilkinson

Lestin Wiltshire

The staff of National 5×5 squad

John Spezia, Head Coach

Sheldon Pemberton, Assistant Head Coach

Sean Crossley, Team Manager

Dalton Edsdaille, Equipment Manager

Emphasising on the team, St Kitts and Nevis Basketball Association noted that it features some of the youngest talent in recent years. They noted that the selection of the players comes after six weeks of training and preparation.

Support from Ministry of Sport of St Kitts and Nevis

Focussing on the participation of two national teams at international events, the St Kitts and Nevis Basketball Association asserted that it marks a significant milestone for the country. They noted that their participation has been made possible with the contribution of EC$20,000 by the Ministry.

They also emphasized on an additional contribution of EC$5,700.00 by the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for the expenses of the team.

The SKNOC have been assisting SKNABA’s Development Players through various initiatives since October 2019, when the then U20 players toured Indiana and Illinois in the USA.