St Kitts and Nevis Basketball teams to compete in international tournaments in Puerto Rico and Montserrat
Two national basketball teams of St Kitts and Nevis are all set to compete in two different International tournaments, scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico and Montserrat respectively. The National 3×3 squad and 5×5 national squad which will be participating in the tournament in Puerto Rico, has already left the Federation on Monday. National […]
11th of December 2024
Two national basketball teams of St Kitts and Nevis are all set to compete in two different International tournaments, scheduled to be held in Puerto Rico and Montserrat respectively.
The National 3×3 squad and 5×5 national squad which will be participating in the tournament in Puerto Rico, has already left the Federation on Monday.
National 3×3 squad of St Kitts and Nevis
This is the first appearance by St Kitts and Nevis 3×3 squad in FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2024 which has been scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico from Thursday, 12th to Monday, 15th December, 2024.
The tournament will feature St Kitts and Nevis team in Pool C of the Qualification Draw alongside, Saint Lucia, Colombia, and Guatemala. The winner of this pool will further be advanced to face Chile and Brazil in the Main Draw.
The Players of National 3×3 squad include:
- Nashorn Maynard (Captain)
- Dario Esdaille
- Cadeau Straun
- Dane Rawlins
The staff of National 3×3 squad include,
- Wendell Pemberton (Coach)
- Jaekeeda Thomas (Manager)
Shedding light on their National 3×3 squad, the St Kitts and Nevis Basketball Association said that they have selected those players who have ability to compete and shine on the international platform.
They added that they have high hopes of showcasing the strength and determination of St. Kitts and Nevis basketball on the international stage.
National 5×5 squad of St Kitts and Nevis
The National 5×5 squad has departed for Montserrat, aiming to defend its title at the highly anticipated Montserrat Invitational Tournament, held from 10th December to 14th December, 2024.
This will be the third visit by the team to Montserrat to participate in the MABA Annual Basketball Invitational St Kitts and Nevis.
The Players of National 5×5 squad
- Cecil Angel
- Jayzanye Hodge
- Jaylen Leader
- Laquandre Lowrie
- Voigel Masham
- Tyquan Rogers
- Corleone Sargeant
- Leroy Wilkinson
- Lestin Wiltshire
The staff of National 5×5 squad
- John Spezia, Head Coach
- Sheldon Pemberton, Assistant Head Coach
- Sean Crossley, Team Manager
- Dalton Edsdaille, Equipment Manager
Emphasising on the team, St Kitts and Nevis Basketball Association noted that it features some of the youngest talent in recent years. They noted that the selection of the players comes after six weeks of training and preparation.
Support from Ministry of Sport of St Kitts and Nevis
Focussing on the participation of two national teams at international events, the St Kitts and Nevis Basketball Association asserted that it marks a significant milestone for the country. They noted that their participation has been made possible with the contribution of EC$20,000 by the Ministry.
They also emphasized on an additional contribution of EC$5,700.00 by the St Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee for the expenses of the team.
The SKNOC have been assisting SKNABA’s Development Players through various initiatives since October 2019, when the then U20 players toured Indiana and Illinois in the USA.
Latest
- Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit visits new Dominica Grammar School site
-
West Indies Cricket Team arrives in Pakistan after 18-year wait for historic 2-match test series
-
Donald Trump proposes merging U.S. with Canada after Justin Trudeau resigns as Prime Minister
-
Prime Minister’s New Year’s Grand Gala celebrates St Kitts and Nevis' past achievements and vision for 2025
-
Dominica to host 12,000 cruise visitors this week
Related Articles
16th of December 2024
5th of December 2024
4th of December 2024
4th of December 2024
29th of November 2024
29th of November 2024
28th of November 2024