St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Female tourist drowns, marking second drowning Incident in March 2025

A female tourist drowned on Thursday, 27th March, 2025 in the Tobago Cays Marine Park, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, marking the second suspected drowning incident in the island in just one month. As per reports, the tourist was swimming in the park when she suddenly blacked out and drowned in the waters of the park.

Following the incident, the doctors were immediately called and she was provided with the medical attention but she was unable to breathe and passed away. The police officials were also called to the spot, as they have not shared any further detail, except stating that the tourist has been reported to have died from suspected drowning.

The identity of the woman has also not been revealed yet by the authorities. This incident highlights the second drowning incident in March, 2025. As initially, on 2nd March, a tourist was found dead at Chatham Bay in Union Island.

Following the increase in drowning cases, the authorities of the island have aimed at taking significant steps in order to prevent drowning, a leading cause of injury-related death and disability. They noted that they are committed to ensuring that even when people are swimming, they do so under direct supervision. They added that they are making significant efforts with a vision to prevent people from accidentally falling into the water.

The netizens also reacted to the incident and have demanded the need for having a lifeguard. As an individual wrote, “I think a life guard should be on all beaches and that's a form of employment for skill swimmers.”

“I think more should be done to protect visitors to the marine park the park is making money 1 person bin charge $15 .00 to enter per day, visitors should mandatory using safety jackets while snorkeling, if someone jump of their yacht to swim dose it on they own risk, but once enter the beach , there should be few train person in first aid incase of emergency,” wrote another.