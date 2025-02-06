SVG Sailing Week to offer 9 days of racing, cultural experiences and unforgettable experience

St Vincent and the Grenadines is all set to launch its first-ever SVG Sailing Week, scheduled to run from 13th to 21st April, 2025. These 9 days of sailing week to offer high-energy racing, rich cultural experiences, delicious local cuisine, and maritime competition to all the attendees.

The week-long celebration of sailing, culture and maritime heritage is all set to take participants on a remarkable journey through the islands. The attendees have a great opportunity to enjoy thrilling world-class racing on pristine turquoise waters, while enjoying the lively energy of cultural festivities, live music, and local cuisine that highlight the essence of the islands.

Event to feature in two series

The SVG Sailing Week 2025 will be conducted in two race series, i.e, first from 13th – 15th April and the second from 16th – 21st April, 2025.

The Bougainvillea Cup (13th – 15th April, 2025)

The first series will be held from 13th to 15th April, 2024. It is a three-day regatta that will be started from the mainland, taking sailors through the Grenadines, with race legs to Union Island, Mayreau, and Canouan. It will culminate in a gathering, aiming to bring together competitors and spectators from all over the world to experience the unique culture of the island nation.

The Bequia Easter Regatta (16th to 21st April, 2025)

The event will continue on 16th April for the second race series, including the Around Bequia Race and the Admiralty Bay Triangle. The competition will finally be concluded with a grand prize-giving ceremony and farewell party.

Tourism Authority on SVG Sailing Week

Shedding light on the inaugural SVG Sailing Week, the Minister of Tourism, Carlos James called it an opportunity to showcase St Vincent and the Grenadines as a sailing Caribbean destination. He shed light on their commitment to promote the natural beauty and maritime heritage of the nation, making it a must-visit destination for all the travellers.

The Minister said that the event is built on the rich legacy of the Bequia Easter Regatta. CEO Annette Mark shed light on the launch of the SVG Sailing Week and outlines on their commitment to positioning the country as the premier travel destination for sailing in the Caribbean.