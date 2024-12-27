Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell meets Egyptian diplomat, restoration specialist

During the talks, they discussed restoration and preservation of the Caribbean island-nation’s cultural and historical heritage.

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell recently met Mohammad Abdelwahab, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Egypt, and Dr Abdelhamid Salah Sayed, a restoration specialist and chairman of the Egyptian Heritage Rescue Foundation (EHRF).

During the talks, they discussed restoration and preservation of the Caribbean island-nation’s cultural and historical heritage – tangible and intangible, the Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada wrote on social media.

The subjects of interaction included potential collaboration on restoring landmarks such as the residence of the Governor General and the public library, besides opportunities to safeguard Grenada’s rich heritage.

“As we explore new areas of mutual interest, Grenada remains committed to building meaningful international partnerships that promote cultural preservation,” the Prime Minister’s office said.

Egyptian officials felicitated

The Egyptian officials also met Roxie McLeish-Hutchinson, Permanent Secretary at Grenada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development. On the occasion, the Grenadian official presented the guests with the island-state’s 50th Anniversary Pins (2024 marks 50 years of Grenada’s independence), and local gifts as a token of appreciation, the prime minister’s office informed.

Both EHRF and the Embassy of Egypt in Venezuela welcomed the talks. Egypt has no diplomatic missions in Grenada and the nearest embassy is in Venezuela. The two countries, however, have friendly ties since they set up diplomatic relations in 1975.

The foundation responded to the post made by the Grenadian prime minister’s office about the meeting on Instagram.

“Such an honor for EHRF and for Mr. Abdelhamid Salah to participate in the meeting with the Prime Minister of Grenada, Honourable Dickon Mitchell and His Excellency Mr. Mohammad Abdelwahab, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Egypt, as we look forward to continue contributing to the preservation of Grenada’s cultural and historical heritage,” it said.

About the officials’ meeting with McLeish-Hutchinson, the EHRF said, “Such a privilege for EHRF and for Mr. Abdelhamid Salah to be honoured and welcomed by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development Grenada, Mrs. Mc-Leish-Hutchinson. Thank you for recognising our contribution and for inspiring us to continue striving for excellence.”

EHRF also said on social media that during the meeting with top leaders of Grenada, an inspection of the residence of the Governor General was conducted. It said it remains committed to preserving heritage and building a better future for all.

EHRF also said that it was honored to receive an invitation from the Grenadian foreign affairs ministry in recognition of its contributions as part of Grenada’s celebrations of 50 years of its independence.

The Egyptian Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, said about the diplomat’s meeting with PM Mitchell, “A great honor to us. We promise to keep working with your esteemed Government to foster our bilateral relations.”

The embassy also appreciated the Grenadian foreign affairs ministry, foreign minister and the permanent secretary.